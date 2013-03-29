Featured Traveler: Charu Suri



Right now I’m New York City.

Though I would much prefer to be in China tasting tea in Chengdu Province.

Occupation: Freelance travel writer and wanderer.

My next trip is to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

My last trip took me to The Big Island, Hawai’i.

First international trip: I was three years old; we went to Nigeria, Africa.

A carved sandalwood letter opener from Chennai, India is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Favorite shopping destination: Delhi Bazaar, New Delhi, India.

Favorite local style/most stylish place: Singapore.

If you’re in Hawai’i, The Big Island during the holidays, try Ka’U Coffee Mill’s Christmas Blend Coffee, which is otherworldly.

Chilling out and eating is the best way to connect with locals.

Favorite airport and why? Singapore Changi Airport because they give you guided tours of the city during transit; plus there are plenty of opportunities to eat great food and even watch movies.

Three travel apps you can’t live without: Food Spotting, Evernote, Instagram.

Favorite travel book: The Old Man and the Sea, by Ernest Hemingway.