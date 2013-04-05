Featured Traveler: Ashley Castle

I discovered Ashley Castle from a blog post she wrote a year ago about her love for AFAR and was instantly hooked. It’s difficult to turn away from her passion and nearly impossible to be immune to her contagious zest and positivity. Whether it’s on her blog, or via her Facebook, Twitter, or AFAR Highlights, she constantly exudes a wonder of life.

Last December Ashley fought to garner enough votes to win a trip around the world with the Roaming Gnome of Travelocity. It was a remarkable journey to follow, and now that she’s returned to her apartment and her job, her clear perspective is a pleasure to experience. She hasn’t slowed down and she’s still traveling every chance she gets (she’s currently back in Rio). I strongly encourage our community to follow this inspirational spirit, who we’re now so fortunate to have as an AFAR ambassador. Go on, travel with Castle.



See all of Ashley’s Wanderlists.

Occupation: VP of Sales for a Swiss skin care and health company

My last trip took me on a trip around the world to Rome, Beijing, Mumbai, Lisbon and Rio.

Two wooden elephantsfrom Darjeeling, India are my most treasured travel souvenirs.

Favorite hotel: The Four Seasons in Wailea, Maui Hawaii or The Surrey, NYC

Favorite restaurant: Beauty and Essex in New York or Lupe Tortillas in Houston (the best beef fajitas on the planet)

Favorite shopping destination: Intermix