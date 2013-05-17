Featured Traveler: Anastasia Miron

Anastasia Miron is a traveler with a social mission. As the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GlobeIn, an online marketplace that connects local artisans with global buyers, Miron travels to remote stretches of the world seeking out talented creators of handicrafts in order to share their work with a broader audience. Leveraging a dedicated group of Artisan Helpers and regional managers, Miron and her team offer artisans technological assistance, document their stories and, on GlobeIn, provide a platform to sell their wares. The result is a dynamic collage of people, patterns and crafts—and a way of exchange that offers a refreshing twist to the meaning of ‘purchasing power.’

Right now I’m in San Francisco

Though I would much prefer to be rock climbing in Yosemite

Occupation: COO, GlobeIn

My next trip is to Phoenix and Sedona, Arizona

My last trip took me to Mother Russia.

First international trip: I was born in the USSR, so I could visit 15 countries and it wasn’t considered an international trip since it was all one big country. My first trip to a Western culture country in Europe happened when I was 14 years old. I didn’t sleep for seven days because of the excitement. My teachers took me to a doctor in Paris looking for some tranquilizers, but instead the doctor gave me some chamomile.

A handmade camera strap is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite shopping destination: Open air markets.

If you’re in Moscow, don’t miss Bolshoi Theater and Fomenko Theater.



Couchsurfing is the best way ever to connect with locals.

First thing you do when you get home: Drink plenty of prosecco and eat burrata with pomodorini and arugula from my mother’s crops.

Where do you always take out-of-town friends? Alps and wine route in Veneto.

Best memory of a trip with kids—either from your own childhood or with your own kids: No kids yet, but the best trip ever was to Lasi and Brasov, Romania, when I was seven years old. Great cozy, old towns; Harry Potter style memories.

If I had a whole month to travel, I would go to New Zealand.



Travel has taught me that every traveled mile makes us better people and the world a smaller place.