Featured Traveler: Aida Mollenkamp

Right now I’m in LOS ANGELES.

Though I would much prefer to be in SOUTH AMERICA doing A LOT OF EXPLORING AND EATING.

Occupation: COOKBOOK AUTHOR AND CHEF

My next trip is to HONOLULU.

My last trip took me to WASHINGTON, D.C.

First international trip—TIJUANA, MEXICO BEFORE I COULD WALK.

THE SOAPSTONE GANESH I WAS GIFTED IN INDIA is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: AMET HAVELI HERITAGE HOTEL IN UDAIPUR

Favorite restaurant: THE RESTAURANT AT THE HOTEL SAN MICHELE IN FIESOLE, ITALY because it defines old-school european white-glove service (and has an amazing view of Florence)

Favorite shopping destination: SPICE SHOPS IN INDIA

Favorite local style/most stylish place: DESIGN IN AMSTERDAM AND FASHION IN PARIS

iPhone or DSLR? CANON 7D

Backpack, wheelie, or trunk? BACKPACK FOR THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES / WHEELIES FOR ELSEWHERE

If you’re IN FLORENCE IN THE SUMMER, don’t miss THE OPERA PERFORMANCES HELD IN THE BOBOLI GARDENS.

Preparation: READ ONLINE SITES (LIKE AFAR), ASK FRIENDS, ASK QUESTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, PLAN 50% AND LEAVE THE REST TO CHANCE.

DRINKS AT A LOCAL BAR OR TAKING A CLASS is the best way/place to connect with locals.

Five things you can’t travel without: MY JOURNAL, MY LUCKY $2 BILL, AN EYE MASK, CHAPSTICK, A CAMERA

Favorite airport and why? SAN FRANCISCO TERMINAL 2 BECAUSE THERE’S GREAT FOOD, GREAT COFFEE, AND IT’S MY SECOND HOMETOWN

Three travel apps you can’t live without: HOTEL TONIGHT, TRIPIT, AND UBER

What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? MY LOCAL TACO JOINT

First thing you do when you get home: EAT TACOS

Where do you always take out-of-town friends? for a hike and pie in GRIFFITH PARK or to the GETTY VILLA for culture then wine tasting in Malibu.

Favorite travel book: THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH because it stoked my adventurousness from a young age.

Best memory of a trip with kids—either from your own childhood or with your own kids: first trip to ITALY; my mother got a bread-box eurovan and drove us up and down the peninsula while spouting off travel trivia from Frommers.

Most out-of-character travel experience? STOPPING IN A TOWN IN EASTERN RAJASTHAN, INDIA TO WITNESS EXORCISMS AT THE BALAJI HANUMAN TEMPLE.

Biggest travel mistake? ALLOWING MY FRIEND WHO HAD NEVER LEFT THE U.S. TO TAKE A TON OF ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES IN AMSTERDAM AND WATCHING HER GO INTO A MOUTH-FOAMING SEIZURE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME.

If I had a whole month to travel, I would go to A TROPICAL DESTINATION AND FINALLY LEARN HOW TO SURF OR TO INDIA TO WORK ON MY YOGA.

If I had a whole year to travel, I would go to SOUTH AMERICA AND VISIT EVERY COUNTY WHILE COOKING WITH LOCALS AND LEARNING SPANISH.

Favorite foreign word or phrase: THE ITALIAN WORD “BOH” THAT I USE SO MUCH IT’S CREPT INTO MY EVERYDAY.

Favorite foreign tradition: THE NIGHTLY ITALIAN PASSEGGIATA IN THE OLD-SCHOOL ITALIAN TOWNS.

Travel has taught me: TO LIVE AS A CITIZEN OF THE WORLD.

Photo by Bonnie Tsang.