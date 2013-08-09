Featured Traveler: AFAR Ambassador Jenna Francisco

AFAR Ambassador Jenna Francisco is a traveling one-woman powerhouse. The professor, freelance writer and mom of two covers art, culture, and food as they relate to travel in her blog, This Is My Happiness. Her pieces go beyond surface-level stuff; Jenna has a knack for finding places truly off-the-radar, whether she’s in Sacramento or Italy (and her wine country Highlights are to-die-for). It’s fitting that her 2013 focus is on quality travel, which she defines as “travel that looks beyond the regular to-do list and instead seeks out unusual, out-of-the-way sights and experiences.” If her recent Highlights are any indication, she’s off to a great start.

Right now I’m in Sacramento, California, my hometown.

Though I would much prefer to be in Italy visiting the country’s lesser-known historic sights.

Occupation: Professor and freelance writer.

My next trip is to Alexander Valley, California.

My last trip took me to Napa, California.

My collection of ceramics from different countries is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: I don’t really have one, but the Sheraton in Yogyakarta, Indonesia is the most impressive one I’ve stayed in, especially because of our view of the volcano and surrounding jungle.

Favorite restaurant: La Cucina del Garga in Florence and Grace’s Table in Napa.

Favorite shopping destination: Florence because of its tradition of artisan work.

If you’re in Northern California in January-March, don’t miss seeing the mustard plants that cover the vineyards in yellow in the wine country.