Featured Traveler: AFAR Ambassador Angie Orth

Following Angie Orth—either on AFAR or on her travel blog, Angie Away—takes you on some whirlwind adventures. The Jacksonville, Florida native isn’t afraid to trek through the Moroccan desert on a camel or go crab-spearing in Queensland. Though she’s fearless in her travels, she still tears up when she hears “When You Wish Upon a Star” before the fireworks show at Walt Disney World. Her open-minded attitude and penchant for new experiences make her an irresistible traveler to follow.

Right now I’m in Anchorage, Alaska.

Though I would much prefer to be in Gansbaii, South Africa, diving with Great White Sharks.

Occupation: Freelance digital media & public relations consultant, copywriter, and travel blogger at Angie Away.

My next trip is to Nashville, where I’ll be speaking at the KEEN Digital Summit.

My last trip took me all over Tropical North Queensland in Australia.

First international trip—when and where? My first real international adventure was a spring break trip with my high school history teacher and classmates to London and Paris. Those first passport stamps ignited my wanderlust and I haven’t been the same since.

At the moment, my oversized leather bag from Marrakech is my most treasured travel souvenir. I bargained so hard for it!

Favorite hotel: Graycliff in The Bahamas, Cannizaro House in London, Kichwa Tembo in Kenya, or Nukubati in Fiji.

Favorite restaurant: Again, Graycliff in The Bahamas. Lobster cappuccino? It sounds crazy, but it’s to die for. And Katerina’s in Mykonos – their salmon risotto is unbelievable.

Public transportation, cab, or bike? Not a bike. Never, ever a bike. I’m an embarrassment on a bike. I’m pretty good about taking public transportation or walking a zillion miles though.

If you’re in Florida during the fall, don’t miss a Florida Gator football game in The Swamp. It’s like nothing you’ve seen before.

Taxi drivers are often the best way of connecting with locals. They’re usually the first people you meet upon arrival and they can be an absolute warehouse of valuable insider information.

What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? As much as it pains me to say it, I miss chain restaurants. When I come home, I head for my old favorites—Carrabba’s, Cracker Barrel, or Outback. It’s not fancy, and it doesn’t have to be. It’s home!

Favorite travel book: It’s much too tough to pick! I’ll say I love reading books with a connection to the places I’m visiting. Jane Austen is my favorite author to delve into while in England, and I really enjoyed reading Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises on my way to Pamplona for the Running of the Bulls.