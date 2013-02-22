Featured Traveler: Adam Groffman

Right now I’m in Berlin.

Though I would much prefer to be in Costa Rica enjoying some much needed sunshine.

My next trip is to Israel and Palestine.

My last trip took me to the USA and Canada on a hipster tour through North America.

First international trip—when and where? Mexico City with my dad. We went for the day from Texas when I was just in 4th grade!

A charm necklace I wear around my neck is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: I loved The Joule in Dallas — lots of style and with a rooftop pool to boot!

Favorite restaurant: Can’t go wrong with a burrito from Anna’s Taqueria in Boston.

Favorite shopping destination: Bangkok — for all the T-shirts and other things you can find in the Bangkok markets

Favorite local style/most stylish place: Brooklyn hipsters know what’s up.

iPhone or DSLR? Bit of both, but iPhone is always on me

Backpack, wheelie, or trunk? Wheelie!

Plugged-in or unplugged? Try to unplug as much as possible!

Public transportation, cab, or bike? Biking is the way to go—especially in Berlin.

If you’re in Berlin during the summer, don’t miss one of a gazillion street festivals—from CSD (gay pride) to the Carnival of Cultures (celebrating diversity).

Twitter is the best way/place to connect with locals.

Five things you can’t travel without: smartphone, Moleskine notebook, at least one skinny tie, a watch and always a book.

Jet lag: Nap, power through, pills, or herbal remedies? Power through!

Favorite airport and why? Dallas – because it’s big and will get you almost anywhere. It was also my homebase for a long time.

Three travel apps you can’t live without: Foodspotting, Foursquare and Yelp.

What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? I definitely miss the cheap beer from Berlin every time I’m away.

First thing you do when you get home: Upload photos.

Where do you always take out-of-town friends? To one of my favorite (top-secret) Berlin bars.

Favorite travel book: Vagabonding, by Rolf Potts.

Fly solo or travel with family/friends/tour group? With friends, but solo is fun too.

Best memory of a trip from your own childhood: I remember visiting London with my whole family once. We spent a lot of it singing Mary Poppins and Sound of Music songs. Not really sure why.

Most out-of-character travel experience? Something that you would never have done at home: Skydiving over the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Biggest travel mistake? Not applying for a tourist visa to India in time for my flight—oops!

If I had a whole month to travel, I would go to Guatemala.

If I had a whole year to travel, I would go from top to bottom of North America: Alaska, Canada, more places in the USA I’ve never visited, through Mexico and Central America and plenty of time in South America.

Favorite foreign word or phrase: Habibi (Arabic for “Friend/my love”)

Favorite foreign tradition: Can’t complain about Italy’s culinary tradition!

Travel has taught me to worry less and do more.