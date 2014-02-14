Fashion’s Conscience: Kristy Caylor of Maiyet

Kristy Caylor, the 36-year-old president and creative director of the women’s clothing and accessories brand Maiyet, travels half the year searching for craftspeople in Bolivia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, and Peru. Caylor puts the artisans’ talents to work in bringing Maiyet’s designs to the runway. Her larger goal: to build stronger communities by creating jobs that value local skills and traditions.

