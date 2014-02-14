Home>Travel inspiration

Fashion’s Conscience: Kristy Caylor of Maiyet

By Jen Murphy

Feb 14, 2014

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Kristy Caylor, the 36-year-old president and creative director of the women’s clothing and accessories brand Maiyet, travels half the year searching for craftspeople in Bolivia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, and Peru. Caylor puts the artisans’ talents to work in bringing Maiyet’s designs to the runway. Her larger goal: to build stronger communities by creating jobs that value local skills and traditions.

See what inspires Kristy in her work and travels.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories