Everything You Need to Know About Your Points and Miles This Week

Dreaming of a vacation this year? Here are some more ways to pad your airline and hotel points—and how to spend them, too.

Fine dining, with a frequent flier twist, makes it to Houston IAH

Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport is on the heels of opening its new C North terminal, which represents a continuing investment in its facilities. Expected to open in March for hub carrier United, the terminal represents a major investment in dining by OTG at the airport (the second-largest operator of U.S. airport restaurants). Airports such as Minneapolis/St. Paul, Newark, New York JFK, and LaGuardia have already seen overhauls that brought in celebrity chefs with a focus on using local produce and high-tech perks for frequent fliers.

More than 8,000 iPads are being deployed in C North and other terminals. Travelers will be able order meals via tablets while charging devices and connecting to free wireless Internet at café-style seating. OTG is even treating some of United’s most frequent fliers with surprise-and-delight experiences, including free food and prizes.

Travelers can also play games, surf the Internet, or redeem miles for menu items. The latter is especially lucrative for those who collect United MileagePlus miles but may not have enough to redeem for a free trip. Why not get free food instead? Options include a taqueria from local chef Roland Laurenzo, a Vietnamese-Cajun fusion outlet by chef John Nguyen, and James Beard Award–winner Chris Shepherd’s Houston-themed tavern. This kind of makes you hope that your flight gets delayed!

Beware the “scarlet letter” basic economy fare

Airlines are continuing to push basic economy fares to compete with low-cost airlines. This week, both American and United have launched these stripped-down fares on their websites. American’s basic economy fares are valid for flights beginning March 1, while United’s are valid for flights on April 18 and beyond. Delta has been selling its version of these fares for some time now.

While airlines do a good job of indicating the limitations of these fares on their own sites (including carry-on bag limits, no advance seat assignments, or limited upgrades or mileage earning), third-party websites, travel agents, and corporate travel programs have yet to fully catch up. This can severely hinder your ability to earn miles or elite benefits through frequent flier programs (United won’t give you any redeemable miles for your trip; American will but cuts your elite earning miles in half).

Here’s what you can do to stay ahead of the game. Check the fare class of your ticket before completing a purchase. If you’re not willing to give up assigned seats, the chance at an upgrade or mileage earning, and carry-on bags that fit in the overhead, avoid “B” class tickets on American, “E” class tickets on Delta, and “N” class tickets on United.

One good thing to note is that these fares are not universally sold yet. For example, American only has them on 10 test routes from hub cities at the moment, including Charlotte to Orlando and Philadelphia; Dallas/Ft. Worth to Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Tampa; and Philadelphia to Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and New Orleans. United is testing these fares on flights to and from Minneapolis/St. Paul for now.

New flights offer transatlantic and transpacific mileage-earning potential

U.S. travelers have five new routes between Germany and the United States to choose from, all with the opportunity to earn and burn Lufthansa Miles & More miles. The new flights are actually operated by Condor Airlines, part of Thomas Cook Group Airlines, which participates in the Miles & More program.

In what Condor calls its largest U.S. expansion ever, new flights from Frankfurt to New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and San Diego launch this summer. Also, it will begin new flights from Munich to its existing gateways of Las Vegas and Seattle/Tacoma.

Condor is known as a discount carrier that offers many connecting options throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia from Germany. Its economy fares are often much lower than the competition, but the carrier also offers premium economy and angled, lie-flat business class (both of which earn bonus miles). In all cabins, Condor offers free checked bags, inflight meals and drinks, USB power ports, and touch-screen entertainment. Between now and March 5, the airline is offering special discounts for the new routes.