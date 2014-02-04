Editor’s Note: A Fresh Look

Feb 4, 2014
When you read the March/April 2014 issue of AFAR, if we’re doing our jobs well, you should feel transported to 37 different places. Through the pages of the magazine, we aim to conjure the feeling of arriving in a new destination, ready for anything, with all of your senses piqued and your mind open.
I hope you like our bold new look. AFAR turns five this year, and it felt like the right time to refresh the design and introduce new elements into the magazine. Our revamped approach was inspired by travel ephemera—airline posters and luggage tags from the 1960s, old copies of Holiday magazine, snapshots of colorful bazaars—as well as the work of our favorite contemporary craftspeople and makers around the world. We believe that travel inspires creativity, and that AFAR should too.
How does this translate? We expanded the Wander section to incorporate more travelers, local experts, and destinations that excite us. You’ll still find familiar favorites, including Mix, Resident, Feast, and Spin the Globe, just with a more dynamic visual approach. And we’ll still publish the beautifully photographed, engaging feature stories that make AFAR stand out from the pack.
This issue also marks the debut of the ExTras, our Experiential Travel Awards. In keeping with AFAR’s focus on immersive, transformative travel, we polled our community on where to go, how to get there, and what to do around the world. Click here for the results, along with picks from our Travel Advisory Council.
When thinking about the ExTras, I couldn’t help but make my own list of awards from my past year of travel (above). I hope you’ll be inspired to do the same.
Travel well,
Julia Cosgrove
Editor in Chief
Photo by Jeffery Cross. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
