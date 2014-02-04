Editor’s Note: A Fresh Look

When you read the March/April 2014 issue of AFAR, if we’re doing our jobs well, you should feel transported to 37 different places. Through the pages of the magazine, we aim to conjure the feeling of arriving in a new destination, ready for anything, with all of your senses piqued and your mind open.

A few of Julia’s travel favorites

I hope you like our bold new look. AFAR turns five this year, and it felt like the right time to refresh the design and introduce new elements into the magazine. Our revamped approach was inspired by travel ephemera—airline posters and luggage tags from the 1960s, old copies of Holiday magazine, snapshots of colorful bazaars—as well as the work of our favorite contemporary craftspeople and makers around the world. We believe that travel inspires creativity, and that AFAR should too.

How does this translate? We expanded the Wander section to incorporate more travelers, local experts, and destinations that excite us. You’ll still find familiar favorites, including Mix, Resident, Feast, and Spin the Globe, just with a more dynamic visual approach. And we’ll still publish the beautifully photographed, engaging feature stories that make AFAR stand out from the pack.