Dubai: A Community of Artists Is Making Waves

Away from Dubai’s city center of skyscrapers, an unexpected artistic enclave has popped up on the tiny alley known as Alserkal Avenue. There, the owners of more than 20 galleries have created a safe place for artists to explore hot-topic political themes. Soon, their numbers will triple with the construction of 40 new creative spaces, many of them opening this fall.

Some artists who have shown work in the neighborhood are political refugees, including Wafaa Bilal, whose haunting Ashes Series is an attempt to relate to the violence that rocked his homeland, Iraq, after the American-led invasion in 2003. From afar, he collected photos of the aftermath, re-created scenes, and then photographed the rubble, which included the ashes of organic material. “Twenty-one grams of ashes, to be exact,” Bilal explains, “the same weight our bodies are said to lighten after our souls leave them.”

Salsali Private Museum

Ramin Salsali started his larger than life personal collection of art when he was 21. Now, that collection has grown to include over 900 pieces. Not wanting to keep his favorite artworks to himself, Salsali did the only rational thing: He started the first private museum in the Middle East’s premier art hotspot, featuring his entire collection. Al Quoz 1, Street 8, +971 4 380 9600