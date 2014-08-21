Critter Crossing: Animal Crossing Signs Around the World

By AFAR Magazine
08.21.14
Article continues below advertisement
Wherever you are on the road this month, keep your eyes peeled for the little (and not-so-little) locals.
PICTURED ABOVE: Bighorn sheep first set hoof in America 100,000 years ago via the Bering Strait. Many made their way to California’s Mount Whitney, shown here.
Thailand
Norway || Image by © STAFF/Reuters/Corbis
Americans walk an average of 934 miles a year. Norwegian polar bears? 3,107.
Nicaragua
Zimbabwe
Peru
South Africa
The dung beetle has a compass like no other creature: it is guided by the light of the Milky Way.
New Zealand
Kiwi signs are popular targets for looters and vandals, hence the skis.
Dubai
Malaysia
more from afar