Critter Crossing: Animal Crossing Signs Around the World

By AFAR Magazine

08.21.14

Wherever you are on the road this month, keep your eyes peeled for the little (and not-so-little) locals.

PICTURED ABOVE: Bighorn sheep first set hoof in America 100,000 years ago via the Bering Strait. Many made their way to California’s Mount Whitney, shown here.

Thailand

Norway || Image by © STAFF/Reuters/Corbis

Americans walk an average of 934 miles a year. Norwegian polar bears? 3,107.

Nicaragua

Zimbabwe

Peru

South Africa

The dung beetle has a compass like no other creature: it is guided by the light of the Milky Way.

New Zealand

Kiwi signs are popular targets for looters and vandals, hence the skis.

Dubai

Malaysia

