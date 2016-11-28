Carnival Ends Fathom, the Do-Good Cruise Line

Fathom, a voluntourism-focused cruise line that represented the first brand created by parent company Carnival Corp. since the 1990s, was killed Wednesday after reportedly sagging sales to certain destinations. It was 17 months old.

According to a statement from Carnival released just before the Thanksgiving holiday, the one-ship cruise line, which operated week-long voyages to the Dominican Republic and Cuba since late April, will continue sailings through May 2017, but will cease to exist after that. The Adonia, the 704-passenger ship, will return to the fleet of Carnival’s P&O Cruises in June 2017.

In an article on Skift, a Carnival spokesperson said the Fathom name will live on through the experience of volunteer activities as shore excursions and will expand to other cruise lines in the Carnival family.

“We feel this is a strategy to evolve Fathom from a single ship to have even more of our guests experience Fathom through all of our brands,” Roger Frizzell, Carnival’s chief communications officer, told the travel news site.

This news was foreshadowed earlier in November when Carnival noted it would roll out Fathom-branded shore excursions on lines that visit Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.