Home>Travel inspiration>Cities We Love

Can You Match These Sister Cities?

By Ashley Goldsmith

10.25.16

share this article
flipboard
Photo by Eric Hossinger/Flickr

Test your knowledge of these similar cities

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

The concept of sister cities or twin towns is twofold. There are formal sister cities with social or legal agreements between two cultures that invite tourism, trade, and exchange programs. Sometimes these partnerships have been created because of pockets of immigrant communities in U.S. cities. Then there’s the traveler’s idea of sister cities: two cities that are reminiscent of one another regardless of the mileage between them. Maybe it’s the food scene or the abundance of museums; maybe it’s the skyline or the lifestyle. See if you can match the following sister cities by their similar qualities.

                 

popular stories

  1. Spring Is Not Canceled: Beautiful Photos From Around the World

    Where to Go Next

  2. 8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World

    Outdoor Adventure

  3. What Life Looks Like in Locked-Down Countries

    Tips + News

more from afar

Will We Be Able to Travel This Summer?

Will We Be Able to Travel This Summer?

Travel News

How to Support Small Businesses in Italy When You Can’t Travel There

How to Support Small Businesses in Italy When You Can’t Travel There

Travel News

8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World

8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World

Natural Wonders

Essential Movies Set in New York City to Stream Right Now

Essential Movies Set in New York City to Stream Right Now

Art + Culture