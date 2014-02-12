Blue City: Chefchaouen, Morocco

By Oliver Hartman
Feb 12, 2014
Chefchaouen is a small city in northern Morocco known for its blue and white architecture. Oliver Hartman of Jungles in Paris visited the town and shot this video.
DIR. + EDIT BY Oliver Hartman
SHOT BY Oliver Hartman and Clair Popkin
