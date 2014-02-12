Home>Travel inspiration

Blue City: Chefchaouen, Morocco

By Oliver Hartman

Feb 12, 2014

Chefchaouen is a small city in northern Morocco known for its blue and white architecture.

Chefchaouen is a small city in northern Morocco known for its blue and white architecture. Oliver Hartman of Jungles in Paris visited the town and shot this video.

DIR. + EDIT BY Oliver Hartman
SHOT BY Oliver Hartman and Clair Popkin

See where to stay in Chefchaouen.

