Bhutan Will Triple Fees to Visit When It Reopens This Fall

The previous minimum per-day rate will be no longer be in place when Bhutan fully reopens for tourism on September 23, after being closed to foreign visitors since March 2020. Instead, visitors will have to pay $200 per day directly to the government. They will also have the choice to not travel with an organized tour but rather book directly with hotels and activity operators and travel more independently. The goal of the new approach, according to the Tourism Council of Bhutan , is to make the country a “high-end tourist destination.”

Foreigners have only been allowed to visit Bhutan since 1974, and never have visitors been able to explore the country freely. All who traveled to Bhutan were required to get a $40 visa, book with an authorized tour operator, and pay a minimum per-day rate of $250, which covered a $65 fee to the government for sustainable development, as well as basic accommodations, meals, and a guide. (Visitors could opt for more luxurious lodging and food for an added cost.) The regulations were meant to adhere to a policy of “High Value, Low Volume” tourism, essentially meant to limit the total number of tourists and ensure that those who did visit received a quality experience and (ideally) that visitors were respectful and responsible travelers.

Bhutan, a small Buddhist kingdom nestled in the Himalayan mountains between India and China, is known for its cliff-clinging monasteries, lush lowland jungles, peaceful population, and cautious approach to tourism.

“COVID-19 has allowed us to reset—to rethink how the sector can be best structured and operated, so that it not only benefits Bhutan economically, but socially as well, while keeping carbon footprints low,” Dr. Tandi Dorji, Bhutan’s foreign minister and chairperson of the Tourism Council of Bhutan, stated in a press release. “In the long run, our goal is to create high-value experiences for visitors, and well-paying and professional jobs for our citizens.”

According to the government, the increased fee will go toward providing more robust training programs for workers in the tourism sector to ensure higher-quality service and offsetting the carbon footprint of tourists, though what that looks like hasn’t yet been announced.

Bhutan has a long tradition of protecting its environment—its constitution even mandates that 60 percent of the country’s landmass remain as protected forests. Because of that, Bhutan is currently the only carbon-negative country in the world. Still, the government said that because of the intensifying threat of climate change (the nation is vulnerable to frequent floods among other threats), Bhutan will increase its efforts to keep the country carbon-negative.

The Bhutan government also said that doing away with the daily minimum rate would help remove limitations on what travelers could experience. Previously travelers could only choose packaged tours developed by tour operators, whereas now tourists will have the flexibility to design their own itineraries with their preferred accommodations and service providers. Of course, they can also still book a packaged tour if they wish.

Even with the previous lower rates, Bhutan was a little-visited country. In 2019, roughly 316,000 tourists visited Bhutan. Of those, only about 72,199 people were from a country other than India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives (countries that weren’t previously required to pay the minimum daily rate but will be paying a smaller tourism fee going forward—though the exact sum for travelers from those countries hasn’t been announced yet). But, as for most countries, tourism is an important economic contributor.

“Tourism is a strategic and valuable national asset, one that does not only impact those working in the sector but all Bhutanese,” stated Dorji Dhradhul, director general of the Tourism Council of Bhutan. “Ensuring its sustainability is vital to safeguarding future generations.”

