Australia Will Pick Up the Tab for Your One-Way Flight to the Outback

The Northern Territory is feeling a little left out. Despite seeing record visitation from the United States during 2017 and landing the #12 spot in the New York Times’s “52 Places to Visit in 2018” list, Australia’s rugged middle province believes that far too many travelers are still hanging out on the east coast of the country and missing out on the “spiritual heart” of Down Under. So Tourism Northern Territory struck an enticing deal with Qantas Airways: On Qantas international bookings made between now and July 31, for flights through December 31 to Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane, Tourism Northern Territory will cover the cost of your one-way onward ticket to Darwin, Alice Springs, or Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock.

The “Fly Free to the Outback” promotion requires a two-night minimum stay in the Northern Territory, which shouldn’t be that difficult, booked through Down Under Answers, Aspire Down Under, Goway, or Qantas Vacations.

