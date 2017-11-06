Armchair Indophiles, This Is Your 5,923-Piece LEGO Taj Mahal

Courtesy of Lego
Just in time for the holidays, the Danish brickmaker has revived one of its most elaborate—and expensive—kits.
So you missed Diwali in Agra this year; no problem. You can still sip your nimbu pani and gaze upon the Taj Mahal by candlelight. You’ll just have to build it yourself.
Just in time for the (Western) winter holidays, LEGO has announced the return of one of its most stupefyingly intricate building sets. The LEGO Taj Mahal boasts 5,923 pieces, which go together via a three-volume instruction manual. Construction of the real Taj, which commenced in 1632, required the efforts of some 20,000 artisans who worked day and night for 22 years. The LEGO version should go together with slightly less time and toil.7,541-piece Millennium Falcon.
