An Instagram Tour of Morocco

Morocco is a country pulsating with life. Every turn reveals a new market stall offering a local delicacy or a workshop practicing a family craft. I discovered this vibrance on a recent trip around the country, as I traveled from Casablanca to Chefchaouen, Fes to Marrakesh, and many cities in between on the G Adventures Highlights of Morocco trip. Here’s what not to miss on a journey through the land of the setting sun.