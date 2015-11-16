An Instagram Tour of Chile in 16 Amazing Photos

Desert, snow, and the ancient eyes of Rapa Nui: Chile comes in many shades

How many Moai can you spot in the background? Editor @jenrunsworld went off the beaten path in Rapa Nui to find this otherworldly view. The El Tatio geysers of San Pedro de Atacama are best explored in the early hours of the morning. Between eruptions, brand manager @michaelatrimble captured the colors of the geothermic field. Powder day envy in Chile is real! Editor @jenrunsworld had the perfect day of skiing and snowboarding, post-snowfall at Volcán Villarrica. La Chascona in Santiago is the former home of Chile’s most beloved poet, Pablo Neruda. He built the home as an expression of love to his second wife, Matilde Urrutia. Photo by brand manager @michaelatrimble. Though temperatures drop below zero at El Tatio, the chill is well worth the view. Brand manager @michaelatrimble departed from @altoatacama in the early hours of the morning to see the steam erupt from the geysers. At La Vega Central Market in Santiago, brand manager @michaelatrimble navigated the bustling, chaotic aisles full of delicious fruits and vegetables. It is the perfect place to enjoy Santiago like a local. There are almost 900 of these iconic giant stone figures, or Moai, on Rapa Nui. Editor @jenrunsworld got up close and personal to the Moai, made by ancient cultures’ master craftsmen. After a long day exploring the San Pedro de Atacama landscape, Awasi Atacama was the perfect place for brand manager @michaelatrimble to relax and enjoy the desert sun. Chiloé Island is one of Chile’s most mythical places. The local legends of the archipelago relate the culture’s love and admiration of the sea. Photo by associate publisher @bkinkade001.

