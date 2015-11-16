An Instagram Tour of Chile in 16 Amazing Photos

By Maggie Fuller
11.16.15
@Michaelatrimble
San Pedro de Atacama
Desert, snow, and the ancient eyes of Rapa Nui: Chile comes in many shades
When three of the AFAR team traveled to Chile recently for the Adventure Travel World Summit in Puerto Varas, they jumped at the chance to takeover our Instagram feed and share their journey. The adventure took editor Jen Murphy (@jenrunsworld), associate publisher Bryan Kinkade (@bkinkade001), and brand manager Michaela Trimble (@michaelatrimble) from the pastel deserts of San Pedro de Atacama to the history-rich shores of Rapa Nui to the bohemian streets of Valparaíso. Follow along on their journey below!
The above shot is from Chile’s northern desert of San Pedro de Atacama, where brand manager @michaelatrimble visited the High Plateau of Salar de Tara, where flamingos, foxes and an abundance of native wildlife roam free.
On Rapa Nui (Easter Island), editor @jenrunsworld explored the cave system that was forged thousands of years ago during the eruption of the Munga Hiva volcano, and was, at one point, even used as housing by the Rapa Nui people.
Valparaíso is Chile’s ultimate bohemian port city, best known for its street art and coastal views. Brand manager @michaelatrimble went through the city mural by mural with local street artist @absuelt056. One of her favorite artists was @unkolordistinto, pictured here.
In Chile’s northern desert of San Pedro de Atacama, brand manager @michaelatrimble hiked through the Quebrada de Guatín just in time to watch the sun set over the cactus valley.
How many Moai can you spot in the background? Editor @jenrunsworld went off the beaten path in Rapa Nui to find this otherworldly view.
The El Tatio geysers of San Pedro de Atacama are best explored in the early hours of the morning. Between eruptions, brand manager @michaelatrimble captured the colors of the geothermic field.
Powder day envy in Chile is real! Editor @jenrunsworld had the perfect day of skiing and snowboarding, post-snowfall at Volcán Villarrica.
La Chascona in Santiago is the former home of Chile’s most beloved poet, Pablo Neruda. He built the home as an expression of love to his second wife, Matilde Urrutia. Photo by brand manager @michaelatrimble.
Though temperatures drop below zero at El Tatio, the chill is well worth the view. Brand manager @michaelatrimble departed from @altoatacama in the early hours of the morning to see the steam erupt from the geysers.
At La Vega Central Market in Santiago, brand manager @michaelatrimble navigated the bustling, chaotic aisles full of delicious fruits and vegetables. It is the perfect place to enjoy Santiago like a local.
There are almost 900 of these iconic giant stone figures, or Moai, on Rapa Nui. Editor @jenrunsworld got up close and personal to the Moai, made by ancient cultures’ master craftsmen.
After a long day exploring the San Pedro de Atacama landscape, Awasi Atacama was the perfect place for brand manager @michaelatrimble to relax and enjoy the desert sun.
Chiloé Island is one of Chile’s most mythical places. The local legends of the archipelago relate the culture’s love and admiration of the sea. Photo by associate publisher @bkinkade001.
Pick a grain, any grain. Brand manager @michaelatrimble tried and tasted the colors of Santiago’s La Vega Central Market.
Volcán Licancabur is the most iconic volcano in all of San Pedro de Atacama, and it’s easy to see why. The stratovolcano inhabits both Bolivia and Chile and dominates almost every picture of the desert landscape. Photo by brand manager @michaelatrimble.
Thank you for joining @jenrunsworld, @bkinkade001 and @michaelatrimble, from the AFAR team as we took over AFAR’s feed to show you the beautiful country of Chile! This final shot is a view from a performance honoring the Selk’nam people during the opening ceremony of the Adventure Travel World Summit.
