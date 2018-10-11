AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards 2018: The Best Cruise Lines for Every Traveler

Want to learn from historians in Spain, see penguins play in Antarctica, or relax in dreamy French Polynesian lagoons? These cruise lines go beyond the predictable.

Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises Celebrity wins for Best Large-Ship Cruise Line.

BEST LARGE-SHIP CRUISE LINE: CELEBRITY

Expect the rollout of a $500 million fleet renovation and a December 2018 launch of the new Celebrity Edge—complete with a cantilevered platform called the “Magic Carpet” that will allow guests to dine 13 stories above the water.

FINALISTS:

Cunard

Disney

Holland America

Princess

Norwegian

Carnival

MSC Cruises

Royal Caribbean





Courtesy of Viking Cruises Viking’s medium-sized ships won over AFAR readers.

BEST MEDIUM-SHIP CRUISE LINE: VIKING

Private verandas for every stateroom and amenities such as a Nordic-inspired sauna and spa (with a “snow grotto” for an authentic Scandinavian bathing experience) guarantee that a trip with this midsize ocean line is luxurious.



FINALISTS:

Azamara

Crystal

Hurtigruten

Oceania

Regent Seven Seas

Seabourn

Silversea





Courtesy of Windstar Cruises Windstar offers tasty treats onboard its small ships.

BEST SMALL-SHIP CRUISE LINE: WINDSTAR

Egyptian cotton linens and a relaxing whirlpool tub welcome you after a day spent exploring the crystal clear waters of a Tahitian atoll or hiking along Italian seaside cliffs from Santa Margherita to Portofino.



FINALISTS:

Crystal Yacht Expedition

Lindblad Expeditions

Paul Gauguin

Ponant

Quark Expeditions

SeaDream





Courtesy of AmaWaterways See the rivers of the world on an AmaWaterways cruise.

BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE: AMAWATERWAYS

With this family-owned and -operated line (a two-time category winner), passengers can meander Christmas market stalls along the Rhine, drink local vintages with an expert on a Danube wine cruise, or explore other great rivers of the world, including the Mekong and the Seine.



FINALISTS:

Aqua Expeditions

Avalon Waterways

Belmond

Crystal River

Delfin Amazon

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Tauck River

Uniworld

Viking River





Courtesy of Silversea Expeditions A voyage with Silversea Expeditions means personalized service and luxury adventure.

BEST EXPEDITION CRUISE LINE: SILVERSEA EXPEDITIONS