You Should Really Be Following this Travel Instagrammer

Unlike many travelers in the Instagram sphere, Anne Cui is not a professional plane-hopper or photographer. But if you take a look at her feed, filled with hauntingly beautiful snaps from cities all over the world, you might find that hard to believe. In reality, she’s an adventurous explorer with a day job she loves, as well as an eye for unusual detail. We chatted with her about her visual inspirations, and why everyone should face their fears and book the ticket.

Tell us about your handle.

@anneparavion, inspired by old-school Avion mailing labels.

And your home base?

I lived in New York for years, but now I’m in San Francisco. My boyfriend lives in Hong Kong though, so I try to get over there every two or three months.

It seems like you’re constantly on the go. Have you always had wanderlust?

I’ve always had the urge to travel, but it really grew in 2006, when I took an Arabic language immersion program in Beirut, Lebanon. I can’t say my parents were thrilled about it, but at the time the country was starting to stabilize. It was the first time I had been to a country that was so negatively portrayed by the media—but going there, meeting locals, and diving headfirst into the cuisine and culture was incredible and inspiring.