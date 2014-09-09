A New York Tour for Art Lovers

Erica Samuels, curator for the art-filled Park Hyatt New York, on two perfect New York art tours.

The Upper East Side

I feel incredibly lucky to live in New York City and to work in the art world. Since my days of sitting at the front desk at Matthew Marks Gallery in Chelsea and now as Curator at Park Hyatt New York, the art scene has expanded across the city, and into the boroughs. While there is still a lot to see in Chelsea, the Upper East Side is a great destination.

Just a few blocks from the art filled Park Hyatt NY, the Los Angeles-based gallery Blum and Poe (19 East 66th Street) has set up space in a refined townhouse. Showing artists like Yoshitomo Nara, Murakami, Dave Muller and Mark Grotjohn, the gallery is worth a visit.

Hauser & Wirth (39 East 69th) is always brimming with great art.

At 909 Madison (73 & Madison) you will find Galerie Perrotin. Architect Francis D’Haene has transformed a former bank building into a pleasing gallery space. Just upstairs at 909, find Dominique Levy, a dealer known for her great eye, refined taste and historic exhibitions.

Park @ 75th is just on the corner of Park and 75th and features experimental work by artists like Urs Fischer and Harmony Korine.

Pop over to 980 Madison at 77th from there to see Gagosian’s uptown location. Also at 980 you will find Venus Over Manhattan which has been putting on incredible museum-worthy shows.