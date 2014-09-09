A New York Tour for Art Lovers

Article continues below advertisement
Erica Samuels, curator for the art-filled Park Hyatt New York, on two perfect New York art tours.
I feel incredibly lucky to live in New York City and to work in the art world. Since my days of sitting at the front desk at Matthew Marks Gallery in Chelsea and now as Curator at Park Hyatt New York, the art scene has expanded across the city, and into the boroughs. While there is still a lot to see in Chelsea, the Upper East Side is a great destination.
Just a few blocks from the art filled Park Hyatt NY, the Los Angeles-based gallery Blum and Poe (19 East 66th Street) has set up space in a refined townhouse. Showing artists like Yoshitomo Nara, Murakami, Dave Muller and Mark Grotjohn, the gallery is worth a visit.
Hauser & Wirth (39 East 69th) is always brimming with great art.
At 909 Madison (73 & Madison) you will find Galerie Perrotin. Architect Francis D’Haene has transformed a former bank building into a pleasing gallery space. Just upstairs at 909, find Dominique Levy, a dealer known for her great eye, refined taste and historic exhibitions.
Park @ 75th is just on the corner of Park and 75th and features experimental work by artists like Urs Fischer and Harmony Korine.
Pop over to 980 Madison at 77th from there to see Gagosian’s uptown location. Also at 980 you will find Venus Over Manhattan which has been putting on incredible museum-worthy shows.
Article continues below advertisement
Across Madison, up a narrow staircase is the quirky Half Gallery. Next door see blue-chip artists at Mnuchin (45 East 78th).
End your art tour at Skarstedt Fine Art (20 East 79th), a charming townhouse that always has sophisticated, urbane art on view.
The stretch from the Bowery to the West Side highway is an art lover’s dream, especially for those who love to discover new things.
Salon 94 (243 Bowery) is a gallery known for its gutsy program and cutting-edge style.
Up at Bowery and Broome Street, there’s a stretch of notable galleries: Nicelle Beauchene, Jack Hanley, CANADA and Marlborough Gallery are all side-by-side on this creative block. Each gallery is more daring than the next. There’s sure to be something that catches your eye.
As you head west, down Broome to Broadway, make a right and you’ll find Clifton Benevento (515 Broadway). This super avant-garde gallery is full of surprises and satisfying artwork.
Head back to Broome and walk to Wooster to find the inimitable Team Gallery at #47. Artists Suzanne McClelland and Ryan McGinley are among my favorites who show here.
Keep on heading West to Van Dam Street—it’s about a 7 minute walk—to the Kate Werble Gallery. Kate is a young, ambitious dealer with a great eye and a penchant for conceptual art. She recently expanded her space, so her exhibitions will be even more ambitious.
Just north, up on Greenwich Street, you will find Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, known for its ahead of the curve exhibitions and cult followings.
Article continues below advertisement
Next door (630 Greenwich) is Maccarone, which opened in 2001. The fearless Michelle Maccarone comfortably exhibits contemporary and historic work here.
more from afar