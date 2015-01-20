Home>Travel inspiration

A Meat Lover’s Glossary to Buenos Aires

By Sara Pepitone

Jan 20, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Finding an excellent steak in Buenos Aires is easy. The tricky part is knowing how to order. 

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Say punto (medium) for something closer to medium-well, jugoso (rare) for medium, and vuelta y vuelta if you want it mooing on the plate. Now, how to get the cut you want.

LOMO
You’ve had filet mignon medallions before, but not like this: so soft they’re sliced with a spoon.

OJO DE BIFE
A marbled, boneless rib eye that you cannot leave the city without trying.

VACÍIO
A flank steak with a thin lining of fat that’s cooked until perfectly crisp.

BIFE DE CHORIZO
No actual relation to sausage. Order when you feel like having a New York strip.

BIFE DE COSTILLA
Basically a T-bone with a smaller slice of tenderloin than a porterhouse.

See the AFAR Guide to Buenos Aires. Photo by Jesus Dehesa/Flickr.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories