A Meat Lover’s Glossary to Buenos Aires

By Sara Pepitone
Jan 20, 2015
Finding an excellent steak in Buenos Aires is easy. The tricky part is knowing how to order.
Say punto (medium) for something closer to medium-well, jugoso (rare) for medium, and vuelta y vuelta if you want it mooing on the plate. Now, how to get the cut you want.
LOMO
You’ve had filet mignon medallions before, but not like this: so soft they’re sliced with a spoon.
OJO DE BIFE
A marbled, boneless rib eye that you cannot leave the city without trying.
VACÍIO
A flank steak with a thin lining of fat that’s cooked until perfectly crisp.
BIFE DE CHORIZO
No actual relation to sausage. Order when you feel like having a New York strip.
BIFE DE COSTILLA
Basically a T-bone with a smaller slice of tenderloin than a porterhouse.
See the AFAR Guide to Buenos Aires. Photo by Jesus Dehesa/Flickr.
