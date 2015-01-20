A Meat Lover’s Glossary to Buenos Aires

Say punto (medium) for something closer to medium-well, jugoso (rare) for medium, and vuelta y vuelta if you want it mooing on the plate. Now, how to get the cut you want.

LOMO

You’ve had filet mignon medallions before, but not like this: so soft they’re sliced with a spoon.

OJO DE BIFE

A marbled, boneless rib eye that you cannot leave the city without trying.

VACÍIO

A flank steak with a thin lining of fat that’s cooked until perfectly crisp.

BIFE DE CHORIZO

No actual relation to sausage. Order when you feel like having a New York strip.

BIFE DE COSTILLA

Basically a T-bone with a smaller slice of tenderloin than a porterhouse.

See the AFAR Guide to Buenos Aires. Photo by Jesus Dehesa/Flickr.

