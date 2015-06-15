A Love Letter to Barcelona’s Hidden Alleys

The best way to see this city is on foot. I’m not talking about ambling down La Rambla, either. In Barcelona, it’s all about the alleyways. The narrow passages are the city’s vital capillaries. On these pedestrian streets, I stumbled across under-the-radar boutiques, old-school tapas joints packed with locals, Instagram-ready laundry strung from rusted balconies—and plenty of places to raise a glass.

I spent hours wandering the labyrinth of backstreets in the shabby-chic El Born neighborhood. One Friday evening, I stumbled on Bar Brutal, one of Europe’s best natural wine bars (outside of Scandinavia, anyway). A couple glasses of briny, crisp Catalonian white wine fortified me for the weekly dance party a few blocks away in the vast courtyard of the Museu d’Història de Barcelona, which is ringed by stunning Gothic architecture. If it weren’t for the DJs, the museum would be easy to miss, tucked away as it is along—you guessed it—an alleyway.