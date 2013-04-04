Home>Travel inspiration

A Foodie’s Guide to Asia

By Jen Murphy

Apr 4, 2013

In our May 2013 issue, “A Foodie’s Guide to Asia” featured chefs, bloggers, and culinary experts sharing their insider advice on where to go and what to eat now. Are you planning a trip to Asia? Use any and all of these great tips and ideas in the Wanderlists from this issue to eat (and travel) well!

chiang mai

24 Hours of Eating in Chiang Mai, by Portland/New York chef Andy Ricker

hong kong

24 Hours of Eating in Hong Kong, by San Francisco sommelier Mark Bright

tokyo

24 Hours of Eating in Tokyo, by Los Angeles chef David Myers

china

24 Hours of Eating in Beijing, by author Fuchsia Dunlop

bangkok

24 Hours of Eating in Bangkok, by London/Bangkok chef and author David Thompson

seoul

24 Hours of Eating in Seoul, by Seattle chef Heong Soon Park

cooking schools

4 Hands-On Food Experiences

ramen street tokyo

The Best Noodle Shops in Tokyo

