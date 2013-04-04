Article continues below advertisement
In our May 2013 issue, “A Foodie’s Guide to Asia” featured chefs, bloggers, and culinary experts sharing their insider advice on where to go and what to eat now. Are you planning a trip to Asia? Use any and all of these great tips and ideas in the Wanderlists from this issue to eat (and travel) well!
24 Hours of Eating in Chiang Mai, by Portland/New York chef Andy Ricker
24 Hours of Eating in Hong Kong, by San Francisco sommelier Mark Bright
24 Hours of Eating in Tokyo, by Los Angeles chef David Myers
24 Hours of Eating in Beijing, by author Fuchsia Dunlop
24 Hours of Eating in Bangkok, by London/Bangkok chef and author David Thompson
24 Hours of Eating in Seoul, by Seattle chef Heong Soon Park
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy