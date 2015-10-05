Home>Travel inspiration

9 Gorgeous Vintage Photos of Miami

By Sarah Purkrabek

Oct 5, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Photo courtesy of the City of Miami Beach

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Miami’s historic art deco architecture, Technicolor skies, and rows and rows of palm trees make it dreamy no matter the decade. Here, our favorite photos of vintage Miami.

Photo by Flip Schulke

Snowbirds—Miami’s most loyal transient residents—coming back from a day at the beach.

Photo courtesy of the City of Miami Beach

This pier was the go-to after work spot.

Photo by AdventurousSquirrel

The Surfcomber Hotel is the epitome of Miami culture: art deco and beach themed.

Photo by WPPilot

This classic South Beach car makes us want to take an old-school road trip.

Photo courtesy of the City of Miami Beach

Rosie the elephant used to be Miami’s largest—and most eccentric—inhabitant.

lifeguards
lifeguards
Photo courtesy of the City of Miami Beach

Between saving lives on the beach, Miami lifeguards practice their acrobatic skills.

Photo courtesy of the City of Miami Beach

The famous Fontainebleau Hotel, a dream stay for visitors to SoBe.

Photo courtesy of the City of Miami Beach

Collins Avenue, or the historic “hotel row” in South Beach, shines bright with a vintage flair.

>>Next: How to plan an epic trip to Miami

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories