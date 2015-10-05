9 Gorgeous Vintage Photos of Miami

Miami’s historic art deco architecture, Technicolor skies, and rows and rows of palm trees make it dreamy no matter the decade. Here, our favorite photos of vintage Miami.

Snowbirds—Miami’s most loyal transient residents—coming back from a day at the beach.

This pier was the go-to after work spot.

The Surfcomber Hotel is the epitome of Miami culture: art deco and beach themed.

This classic South Beach car makes us want to take an old-school road trip.

Rosie the elephant used to be Miami’s largest—and most eccentric—inhabitant.

Between saving lives on the beach, Miami lifeguards practice their acrobatic skills.

The famous Fontainebleau Hotel, a dream stay for visitors to SoBe.

Collins Avenue, or the historic “hotel row” in South Beach, shines bright with a vintage flair.

