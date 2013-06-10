8 Travel Vines Worth a Damn

This week, we’re celebrating all the creativity that travelers can fit into six seconds of video with these eight artistic travel Vines. Limitations often lead to new and interesting perspectives, whether it be publishing the complete works of Shakespeare via Twitter, or discovering the most effective way to communicate the essence of climbing the Eiffel Tower in a mobile phone montage. Take a look, and get inspired—when you’ve only got six seconds, every choice is key.

In Adrian Borovsky’s incredible Vine below, a commercial jet appears out of thin air, impossibly close to the beach, as it prepares for landing:

MRP’s “Ascending the Eiffel Tower” gives the viewer a sense for the dizzying heights and beautiful views to be had from one of the most iconic architectural achievements in a city filled to the brim with stunning structures:

Laura Bly’s “Inle Lake, Myanmar,” is breathtaking. The colors, the postures, the perspective, all give the viewer a lasting impression of the experience—not to mention the interesting paddling technique employed by the boatman:

In ito_yas’s post from the Toki Mino Ceramic Ware Festival in Gifu, Japan gives us a sense for the local cuisine as well as how it’s prepared in a way that’s only possible via moving pictures: