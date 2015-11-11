8 Places Where You Can Ski Right Now

We asked our favorite ski fanatic and Toronto local expert, Flash Parker, to give us the scoop on ski resorts that already have snow this season. Here's where you can ski right now:

1. Boreal Mountain Resort, California

400 inches of annual snowfall and almost 250 days of sunshine each year make Boreal Mountain Resort a popular Northern California ski destination—especially since Boreal opens earlier than almost every other resort in the West. Boreal is currently sitting on a base depth of 10 inches. Pretty good!

2. Keystone, Colorado

Keystone is open early again this year, offering up epic terrain, a beautiful village atmosphere, and Colorado’s premier night skiing operation. Keystone has been getting a few inches almost daily, and currently sits on 18 inches.

3. Mt. Rose, Nevada

Crashing the party in the “Biggest Little City in the World” and looking to hit a few runs while you’re at it? Mt. Rose is open and waiting for you, with 60 runs, 1,800 vertical feet, and endless sunshine. Not bad for a 25-minute drive from Reno. Some runs are already sitting on over 17 inches of snow.

4. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Colorado

If you’ve never “skied the Legend,” this is your chance to get out and crash a bit of fresh powder before the crowds settle in. Boasting some of the highest skiable terrain in the country, Arapahoe is also home to Pallavicini, one of the longest runs in Colorado. Arapahoe has already seen a few big dumps, and sits on 18 inches of snow.