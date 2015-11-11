8 Places Where You Can Ski Right Now

By Flash Parker
11.11.15
Photo by Dennis Matheson/Flickr
Big Sky Resort in Montana, which already has runs open.
It's early in the season, but these eight resorts have fresh powder for those who just can't wait.
Article continues below advertisement
We asked our favorite ski fanatic and Toronto local expert, Flash Parker, to give us the scoop on ski resorts that already have snow this season. Here's where you can ski right now:
1. Boreal Mountain Resort, California
400 inches of annual snowfall and almost 250 days of sunshine each year make Boreal Mountain Resort a popular Northern California ski destination—especially since Boreal opens earlier than almost every other resort in the West. Boreal is currently sitting on a base depth of 10 inches. Pretty good!
2. Keystone, Colorado
Keystone is open early again this year, offering up epic terrain, a beautiful village atmosphere, and Colorado’s premier night skiing operation. Keystone has been getting a few inches almost daily, and currently sits on 18 inches.
Crashing the party in the “Biggest Little City in the World” and looking to hit a few runs while you’re at it? Mt. Rose is open and waiting for you, with 60 runs, 1,800 vertical feet, and endless sunshine. Not bad for a 25-minute drive from Reno. Some runs are already sitting on over 17 inches of snow.
4. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Colorado
If you’ve never “skied the Legend,” this is your chance to get out and crash a bit of fresh powder before the crowds settle in. Boasting some of the highest skiable terrain in the country, Arapahoe is also home to Pallavicini, one of the longest runs in Colorado. Arapahoe has already seen a few big dumps, and sits on 18 inches of snow.
Article continues below advertisement
5. Mammoth Mountain, California
Boasting California’s highest skiable terrain, Mammoth Mountain features a little bit of something for everyone: huge chutes, bowls, and groomers, and plenty of gnarly tree skiing. Not to mention loads of snow that hit hard and early. Six of Mammoth’s 28 runs are already open, with some on as much as 30 inches of snow.
6. Big Sky Resort, Montana
The white stuff hits Big Sky often, early, and all year round—the resort sees more than 400" of snowfall in an average year. At the gateway to Yellowstone’s West Entrance, Big Sky offers an unmatched outdoor experience. It has three open runs now, and expects to open more in the coming days with plenty of snow in the forecast.
7. Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado
If you want mountains of snow and you want them now, Wolf Creek is ready and waiting. Often open by Halloween, Wolf Creek usually receives the biggest dumps in all of Colorado. Seven of Wolf Creek’s eight runs are already open, with more than two inches of snow under each.
8. Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
Set your compass to North and follow the snow to beautiful Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. One of Canada’s most iconic destinations, Lake Louise is known for panoramic mountain views, a five-mile ski run, tons of powder, and one of the world’s finest resort atmospheres. Lake Louise has one open run, with some 10 inches of base depth.
more from afar