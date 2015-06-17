8 Movies That Make Us want to Go to India

share this article

See the original post on Urban Adventures. If you’ve been lucky enough to travel to India, you know it is a cinematic experience even without the cameras rolling. Vibrant, loud, and chaotic, it’s culture in 3D with surround sound! As if you needed another reason to travel to the beautiful cities of India, here are eight films that don’t need smell-o-vision to have you craving curry! Monsoon—Kochi/Kerala, Goa, Mumbai, and more! The monsoon is more than a weather system in India, it is a way of life—“the soul of India.” This visual masterpiece takes you beyond the rains, into the stories of local people whose lives are deeply affected by the annual onslaught. From meteorologists to fishermen, gamblers to Bollywood film stars, their stories provide a poignant reflection on the economic, cultural, and spiritual power of monsoon. Indeed, Canadian filmmaker Sturla Gunnarsson is no stranger to this topic, having directed David Suzuki’s award-winning documentary Forces of Nature. Gunnarsson takes you on a breathtaking journey across India to reveal the connected existence of people who both rely on and fear the effects of this incredible phenomenon. At once poetic and beautiful, tragic and affecting, this stunning documentary brings India to life in all its romantic chaos and visual beauty. Rather than deterring you, Monsoon leaves you wanting to grab a raincoat and travel to the eye of the storm. The Lunchbox—Mumbai The Lunchbox is serendipity defined. A love story that’s simple, yet powerful, it presents heartbreak and hope in a setting not often seen in Western cinema. Using an average component of everyday life in Mumbai, The Lunchbox familiarises love on the other side of the world. It’s a classic tale of unexpected happiness that arises from a simple mishap, or, to put it in the words of the film, the notion that “sometimes the wrong train will get you to the right station.”

For those of us who sit in the less sentimental train car, The Lunchbox still has something for you, as at its core, it taps into one of the more fascinating parts of life in India. The country is often lauded for its brilliant and enticing cuisine, which plays a central role in The Lunchbox, but ultimately it comes down to yet another vessel—although unlike the train, this isn’t a metaphor. The entire story exists because of the lunchboxes of Mumbai, delivered by the legendary dabbawallahs, who manage to ferry around millions of lunchboxes from homes to workplaces and back again with remarkably few errors. The whole service system is mesmerising (it could easily be its own film!), and watching its precise, yet graceful movements throughout the film will engage and inspire you to understand it, and how it fits within Indian culture as a whole. The Darjeeling Limited—Udaipur India gets the Wes Anderson treatment in this dramedy about family and the ties that bond them. In true Anderson style, The Darjeeling Limited is rich in visuals and sorrowful humour, as three brothers face the wonderful blunders of travellers in a foreign land. Starring indie darlings Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman, this film does not disappoint in providing the beautiful sense of place that one comes to expect from movies set in India. Indeed, it provides the perfect backdrop and sitar-filled soundtrack for a train journey that will have you longing for life on the rails! Monsoon Wedding—Delhi Colourful, funny, and romantic, Monsoon Wedding is the perfect way to experience Bollywood without the subtitles! The story is spun around a family as they receive relatives from around the world for the ultimate Indian wedding. Although universal in theme with the inherent drama of family dynamics, the Indian culture provides an exuberant flair for comedy and fun! Delhi is the perfect setting for this energetic film, providing the thematic backdrop of a young-meets-old, modern-meets-ancient cultural narrative. Optimistic, exotic, and full of Indian flavour, this ensemble flick is a must-see for a glimpse into modern-day India and offers an Indian wedding invitation that some of us may never be lucky enough to receive! Slumdog Millionaire—Mumbai and Agra Slumdog Millionaire is the ultimate rags-to-riches tale of an orphan with the once-in-a-lifetime chance to change his future. From the slums of Mumbai to the hot seat on India’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, this film has the romantic storytelling of a Bollywood film layered with the drama and intrigue of Hollywood. It’s no wonder it charmed the critics into eight Oscar wins!

Article continues below advertisement