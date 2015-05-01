8 Gadgets, Gear, and Apps That Make Travel Easier

See the 2015 Travel Vanguard

The luggage, gear, and apps that are smoothing the bumps in the road.

LUGGAGE, REBOOTED

Meet the gear vanguard: The hardcase Trunkster is GPS-enabled, gadget-charging, and even self-weighing. Silicon Valley startup Bluesmart has designed a roller with 3G-connectivity and a Bluetooth-enabled remote locking system. Prefer a retro look? The new Swedish Holger suitcase (shown) is handcrafted from a sustainable shock-and-water-proof wood polymer and has built-in chargers.

SWIPE RIGHT FOR A BUDDY

Tripr—which bills itself as a Tinder for travelers—uses Facebook to connect mutual friends, and friends of friends, who will be in the same city at the same time. And, while it mimics Tinder’s swipe-right-for-yes feature, the travel hookups are all (supposedly) platonic.

EVERYONE’S AN ATM

In the travel godsend department, the Tab Money app lets you withdraw money from participating bars, restaurants, and hotels abroad (you choose an amount in-app, then show a barcode to your bartender or server). Yes, there’s a 4-percent fee, but it’s lower than the 7-plus percent you’d pay at an ATM or currency exchange.

STAY PLUGGED IN

Skirt the international roaming dilemma with a portable hotspot from Tep Wireless. For the price of two lattes ($7/day), you can rent a tiny 3G wireless device that allows you to connect up to 5 devices at once nearly anywhere in the world.