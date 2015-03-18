Home>Travel inspiration

7 Photos That Show What It’s Really Like to Live in Cuba

By Aislyn Greene

Mar 18, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

What, you haven’t booked your trip to Cuba yet?! Until you do (and it’s getting easier every day), tag along with photographer João Canziani, who shot our recent story on Cuba’s fascinating, evolving food culture. “We were basically just running around and following leads,” he says. “I didn’t want to shoot anything stereotypical or cheesy.”

Here, a few that didn’t make the final cut. (Oh, and if you are planning a trip, here’s what you need to know.)

Cuba

Driving away from El Malecón toward central Havana.

At El Malecón in the late afternoon and at dusk, Habana.

At El Malecón in the late afternoon.

Cuba

Dinner at La Guarida

Cuba

Cuba

Cuba

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories