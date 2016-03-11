7 Insanely Delicious Street Foods You Must Eat in Cartagena

As any traveler to the area knows, Cartagena, Colombia, comes alive at night. Dinner is rarely served before 9 p.m., and as street food is king in this burgeoning bohemian district, you’ll likely find your best meal outside of restaurant doors. On a recent visit, I wandered Getsemaní’s Plaza de la Trinidad just as the city was waking from its daytime slumber. Skateboarders zoomed by, street dancers prepped in the courtyard, and street vendors of every variety surrounded the plaza.



With an empty stomach, I dove in. Here are seven ways to make a (very filling) meal.

