6 Trips to Delve Deeper into Mexico

The Cathedral of Guanajuato, Mexico at night. Photo by Russ Bowling/Flickr.

Mexico’s capital, the Distrito Federal, is about as good an introduction to the country as anyone could ask for. It truly is the cultural, political, historic, economic, and spiritual heart of Mexico, as you’ll discover when you stand in the Zocalo, visit the pyramids of Teotihuacan, or join the worshippers at the Basilica of Guadalupe. But this teeming metropolis is only one aspect of the country, and the trips created by AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council provide opportunities to delve deeper into Mexico’s culinary riches, archeological wonders, and colonial cities—or you can just sit back and relax on the beach, perhaps with a margarita in hand. Whether you decide to go before or after AFAR Experiences in Mexico City, or on your own some other time of the year, AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council will lead you to the best of Mexico. Best of Oaxaca

At the point where three different valleys meet, Oaxaca is one of Mexico’s most atmospheric cities. Its historic center is dotted with colonial mansions, churches, and plazas, including its own zocalo. The state of Oaxaca is also famous for its thriving indigenous cultures, and its markets offer a bounty of unique handicrafts. Book this trip and you’ll be there in the days leading up to the Day of the Dead, when ofrendas (small altars) decorated with marigolds and sugar skulls can be found throughout the city.

AFAR Travel Advisory Council member Lauren Maggard’s three-night itinerary is $2,990 for two people. Explore Oaxaca’s colonial heart, and beyond.

Photo by Eduardo Robles Pacheco/Flickr. Luxury on the Riviera Maya

Once you get off the highway and drive down the small road under a lush canopy that leads to the Belmond Maroma resort, you’ll feel like you are arriving at your own secret resort—far from the crowds of Cancún and the nightlife of Playa del Carmen. While you may be reluctant to leave your ocean-front room in the understatedly elegant Maroma, this itinerary includes the highlights of the area: private visits to the Mayan ruins at Coba and Tulum, a visit to the Sian Ka’an biosphere, and a half-day sailing along the coast in a catamaran. AFAR Travel Advisory Council member Betty Jo Currie’s Riviera Maya package includes four nights at the Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, private transfers, and exclusive excursions for $4900 per couple. Explore the Riviera Maya. Photo courtesy of Belmond Maroma.