5 Things People Who Have Skied in Austria Know

I recently moved to Colorado, a state full of world-class ski resorts. So when I told my friends that I was flying all the way to Austria to go on my annual European ski adventure they thought I was nuts. Here’s what they don’t know:

1) Europeans don’t believe in liability. This means drinking games involve hammers and nails, and rodeling (sledding) down an icy mountain in the dark after a boozy dinner is a right of passage.

2) Austrians whole heartedly embrace eating pancakes any time of day.

3) Austria has some of the world’s best wines, which we rarely see imported to the U.S. Drinking wine is always fun. But it’s even more fun when poured from an enormous bottle. And insanely fun when you take a slide down to a cellar full of one of the world’s largest collections of large-format bottles of Bordeaux.

4) You will never fully understand the joys of après ski until you’ve visited MooserWirt.

5) Oh yeah, this area is known as the “cradle of Alpine skiing” and the terrain is otherworldly. Whether you stay on-piste or head off-piste with a guide, you are guaranteed long, scenic runs.

