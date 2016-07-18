5 Reasons Why You Should Visit Santa Cruz’s Sister Town

Santa Cruz is a fine Northern California day trip destination, but spending a summer afternoon in the popular surf city often requires sitting in traffic. Only seven miles away, the woodsy community of Felton has plenty of sights—and fewer crowds. Here’s how to spend a dreamy day in the historic logging town.

Famous in Felton

Local beverage hero Larry McNeill created his signature chai blend back in the 1980s. Today the drink is so popular (and tasty) that its local purveyor, the White Raven Cafe, has a huge sign advertising itself as “The Home of Larry’s Famous Chai.” Nothing lifts the fog off a Felton morning like this spicy cup of milky heaven.

Hiking in the Redwoods

Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park has 20 miles of hiking trails that snake beneath the canopy of California’s famously tall trees (the biggest giant on display here is 277 feet tall and 16 feet wide). You can fish, picnic, camp, and even swim in the San Lorenzo River (when the drought isn’t an issue), and the old train trestle makes for memorable photographs against the forested backdrop. But with accessible trails that range from less than a mile to over three miles long, this park is best when you explore the less trafficked routes. (Pro tip: Buy sandwiches and snacks from New Leaf before you go, so you’ll have fuel for an all-day adventure.)