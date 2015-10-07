5 Hotels with Insanely Cool Artists-In-Residency Programs

Sometimes, you want a cultural experience on vacation without having to visit the museum. We like these five creative hotels because you can sleep among art—and mingle with those who made it.

1. Swatch Art Peace Hotel, Shanghai

International artists live for stints of three to six months in this Shanghai hotel. The only thing required of them? They must leave a work behind.

2. Hotel Fellah, Marrakech

Stay in Marrakech’s artsiest hotel and you can hang with creatives, including directors, dancers, poets, and essayists, many of them rising Moroccan talents.

3. The James, New York and Chicago

When you book a room at The James, you’re also paying for one of several different art experiences from their Cultural Collection. The hotel works with local artists and programs to curate various offerings: say, tickets to the New Museum or comedy shows by Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation.

4. Ace Hotel, New York

Emerging writers, including Chelsea Hodson and Dale Peck, stay and explore a forgotten art form: the letter. They then leave the missives bedside for guests.

5. El Ganzo, Los Cabos

The El Ganzo has turned their white-out walls into an actual canvas: some of the most celebrated artists in Mexico create large-scale murals throughout the property. Don’t miss artist Gabriel Macotela’s abstract pastoral scenes along the walkway to the lobby.

