4 Safaris That Give Back

By Aislyn Greene

12.02.15

From the January/February 2016 issue

Children in the Wilderness Foundation

Photo Courtesy of Children in the Wilderness

How your safari dollars will help a . . .

Your safari dollars can go towards schools, children, or wildlife conservation, if only you know where to look. Here, four programs that do it best. 

How your safari dollars will help a...school in South Africa.

An arm of Wilderness Safaris, Children in the Wilderness is an environmental and life skills educational program that trains local kids to become custodians of key conservation areas. Besides running eco-clubs in rural schools throughout Southern Africa, the nonprofit raises funds for school nutrition programs, water supply, scholarships, and school buildings. 

How your safari dollars will help a...child in Zimbabwe.

African Bush Camps Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Beks Ndlovu’s Bulawayo-based company, works hand in hand with the communities surrounding Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe to oversee education, empowerment, community infrastructure, and conservation projects. The foundation currently educates more than 160 children in a school on the outskirts of the park. 

How your safari dollars will help...wildlife in the Serengeti.

Bordering Serengeti National Park, Singita Grumeti’s five lodges generate income to assist in funding conservation and community outreach programs in this biologically diverse region. An Environmental Education Centre (EEC) was established in 2009 to build awareness and understanding of the benefits of conservation among teens living in communities surrounding the reserves. 

How your safari dollars will help a...child in Tanzania.

American Meghann Gunderman launched The Foundation for Tomorrow (TFFT) to provide vulnerable Tanzanian children a decent education and to increase the number of both boys and girls in rural schools. The Arusha-based TFFT has been instrumental in raising substantial funds and improving educational standards throughout the country. 

