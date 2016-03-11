4 Great Hotels for Beer Lovers

Mar 11, 2016
Photo courtesy Shakespeare Hotel & Brewery
An outside shot of the Shakespeare Hotel & Brewery
B&Bs (bed & brews) we can get behind.
Article continues below advertisement
What better way to spend a vacation than with a beer in one hand, and a key to your comfy hotel room in the other? Spend this year’s holiday at one of our recommended stays, ideal for beer lovers (Irish or not) that go well past the traditional brewery experience.
1. McMenamins Kennedy School in Portland, OR
You definitely want to end up in detention at the McMenamins Kennedy School. What began as an educational institution in 1915 now caters to a different crowd as an ultra-unique hotel, with its own brewery serving standard, seasonal, and rotating beers. The brewery is covered with artwork depicting beer-making history and girl antics (the space used to be the little girls’ room). If you want to take a souvenir home, fill up your cornelius canisters with your favorite beer. From $135
2. JW Marriott Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI
With claiming the title of Beer City USA, it’s no surprise that Grand Rapids’ JW Marriott offers a special package for beer fanatics. With a brewery map in hand, walk the city and visit some of the best beer joints in the area. The hotel will provide you with a Beer City passport that breweries stamp as you go, and a completed passport will get you a Beer City t-shirt. The package also includes four local Grand Rapids beers upon arrival, overnight accommodations, and two breakfast vouchers to nurse that morning-after hangover. Package from $299
Article continues below advertisement
The Brewhouse Inn & Suites in Milwaukee, WI
Although this old brewery complex recently transformed into a 90-room boutique, the “brew” component hasn’t been lost. Guests can take a tour of the historic space, complete with 18-century copper brew kettles and stained glass windows depicting King Gambrinus, known to be a patron saint to many brewers. Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub, located right inside the hotel, offers 13 Wisconsin brews on tap to satisfy beer lover needs. And book the Pabst Beer Baron package while you’re at it, supplying a six-pack of PBR and two Brewhouse glasses upon arrival. From $169
Shakespeare Hotel & Brewery in Auckland, New Zealand
This historic hotel made its mark when opening the first brewpub in New Zealand, serving specialty beers influenced by places all over the globe. Available by the pint (or keg, if you’re feeling adventurous), Shakespeare is currently serving its Endless Summer Pilsner, Yippy IPA, and Sauvin Smash. Not only does the brewpub create their own beers for customers to enjoy, but they also offer custom beer-making services to share their unique flavors with other businesses. From $70
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy