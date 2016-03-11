4 Great Hotels for Beer Lovers

What better way to spend a vacation than with a beer in one hand, and a key to your comfy hotel room in the other? Spend this year’s holiday at one of our recommended stays, ideal for beer lovers (Irish or not) that go well past the traditional brewery experience.

1. McMenamins Kennedy School in Portland, OR

You definitely want to end up in detention at the McMenamins Kennedy School. What began as an educational institution in 1915 now caters to a different crowd as an ultra-unique hotel, with its own brewery serving standard, seasonal, and rotating beers. The brewery is covered with artwork depicting beer-making history and girl antics (the space used to be the little girls’ room). If you want to take a souvenir home, fill up your cornelius canisters with your favorite beer. From $135

2. JW Marriott Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI

With claiming the title of Beer City USA, it’s no surprise that Grand Rapids’ JW Marriott offers a special package for beer fanatics. With a brewery map in hand, walk the city and visit some of the best beer joints in the area. The hotel will provide you with a Beer City passport that breweries stamp as you go, and a completed passport will get you a Beer City t-shirt. The package also includes four local Grand Rapids beers upon arrival, overnight accommodations, and two breakfast vouchers to nurse that morning-after hangover. Package from $299