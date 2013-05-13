4 Adventure Travel Videos Worth a Damn



This week’s Travel Videos Worth a Damn is all about nature and adventure. From extreme sports to the extreme beauty of the natural world, these videos are not short on visual appeal, as well as derring do! First, walk the tightrope with a group of fearless Frenchmen, then get ready to celebrate the best of the best at the 2013 Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival. Next, walk across China with Christoph Rehage, and finally take a bit of a challenge yourself, thanks to Buzzfeed.

“I Believe I Can Fly,” Sebastien Montaz-Rosset: This video is eye-catching for a number of reasons. From the beautiful natural settings to the challenge of urban tightrope walking, Sebastien has captured an approach to travel, and life, that is far form the ordinary.

“JH Wildlife Film Festival Sizzle Reel,” JHWFF: This montage, made from clips from previous two Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festivals in 2009 and 2011, are not only breathtaking, but also illustrative of the excellence that will be on display at this year’s event.

“The Longest Way,” Christoph Rehage: While this video has a sense of humor, it’s also a glimpse of an important, personal journey for the filmmaker, who covered an incredible number of miles (many of them in harsh conditions) on this amazing voyage of discovery.