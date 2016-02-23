3 Stunning Cave Hotels in Matera That Are Full of Old-World Charm

Photo Courtesy of Corte San Pietro
By Jessica Colley Clarke
Feb 23, 2016
Courtesy of the Sextantio Le Grotte Della Civita
Relax in style at Sextantio Le Grotte Della Civita.
Find luxury in the stone walls of an ancient Italian village.
When filmmakers needed a double for the ancient city of Jerusalem, they turned to the region of Basilicata in southern Italy, and the ancient stone town of Matera. This village is all drama—from the story of its abandonment in the 1950s to its scenic position on a ravine dotted with natural limestone caves. The historic heart of Matera, called the sassi, has churches built into caves where stone walls are covered in frescoes.
Today it also has a number of luxury hotels set in cave dwellings that have been transformed into exceptional suites, complete with big bathtubs, raw stone walls, and surprisingly strong Wi-Fi connections. As this is southern Italy, the prices are remarkably affordable for the quality on offer. The following three outstanding properties are all located in the core of the sassi, and all deliver something unique in the cave hotel experience. The atmospheric stone town is reason enough to travel here, but these hotels provide a convincing argument for staying an extra day or two.
Corte San Pietro
Best for: luxe bathrooms, some with soaking tubs and fireplaces; candlelit spa treatments; massive rooms full of character
The cave dwellings at Sextantio Le Grotte Della Civita—with arched ceilings, carved stone walls, and natural wood accents—are some of the largest in the sassi of Matera, with some rooms stretching over 1,700 square feet. This elegant 18-room property also has an ancient church that can be booked in advance for an exclusive dinner lit only by candles and a crackling fireplace. Cooking classes are available, teaching guests how to transform flour and eggs into handmade pasta with just a rolling pin. After a day of exploring Matera on foot, a scenic terrace here is a lovely place to raise an aperitif before dinner.
