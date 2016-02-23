3 Stunning Cave Hotels in Matera That Are Full of Old-World Charm

When filmmakers needed a double for the ancient city of Jerusalem, they turned to the region of Basilicata in southern Italy, and the ancient stone town of Matera. This village is all drama—from the story of its abandonment in the 1950s to its scenic position on a ravine dotted with natural limestone caves. The historic heart of Matera, called the sassi, has churches built into caves where stone walls are covered in frescoes.

Today it also has a number of luxury hotels set in cave dwellings that have been transformed into exceptional suites, complete with big bathtubs, raw stone walls, and surprisingly strong Wi-Fi connections. As this is southern Italy, the prices are remarkably affordable for the quality on offer. The following three outstanding properties are all located in the core of the sassi, and all deliver something unique in the cave hotel experience. The atmospheric stone town is reason enough to travel here, but these hotels provide a convincing argument for staying an extra day or two.

Sextantio Le Grotte Della Civita