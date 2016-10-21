3 Exquisite and Eco-Friendly Caribbean Escapes

Oct 21, 2016
From the November/December 2016 issue
Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay
Oil Nut Bay
Preserving paradise is easy at these gorgeous properties.
Article continues below advertisement
These three sustainability-minded resorts tread lightly on their destinations.
Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour
St. Kitts
The 126-room Park Hyatt, opening in March, was built to minimize impact on its surroundings. The layout allows rainfall from surrounding hills to flow to the sea on its natural path, lighting in public areas has been designed to avoid disturbing turtle nesting sites, and appliances conserve water and energy. From $500.
Oil Nut Bay
British Virgin Islands
Oil Nut Bay, a resort reachable only by boat or helicopter on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, is aiming to become completely carbon neutral. Solar power (a first for the BVIs), gray-water recycling, desalination plants, and living green roofs are all part of the ambitious sustainability plan. From $750.
Barbuda Belle
Barbuda
Located in the Codrington Lagoon National Park wildlife sanctuary, Barbuda Belle is a study in environmentally sensitive design. It runs on solar power and its six beachfront bungalows, built from sustainable woods, stand on stilts above the sand, away from nesting sea turtles. From $890.
>>NEXT: Six New Caribbean Resorts For Your Next Warm-Weather Getaway
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy