3 Exquisite and Eco-Friendly Caribbean Escapes

These three sustainability-minded resorts tread lightly on their destinations.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

St. Kitts

The 126-room Park Hyatt, opening in March, was built to minimize impact on its surroundings. The layout allows rainfall from surrounding hills to flow to the sea on its natural path, lighting in public areas has been designed to avoid disturbing turtle nesting sites, and appliances conserve water and energy. From $500.

Oil Nut Bay

British Virgin Islands

Oil Nut Bay, a resort reachable only by boat or helicopter on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, is aiming to become completely carbon neutral. Solar power (a first for the BVIs), gray-water recycling, desalination plants, and living green roofs are all part of the ambitious sustainability plan. From $750.

Barbuda Belle

Barbuda

Located in the Codrington Lagoon National Park wildlife sanctuary, Barbuda Belle is a study in environmentally sensitive design. It runs on solar power and its six beachfront bungalows, built from sustainable woods, stand on stilts above the sand, away from nesting sea turtles. From $890.

