25 Bay Area Instagrams From AFAR Staff

May 26, 2015
Article continues below advertisement
The staff at AFAR have a lot of love for the San Francisco Bay Area. Sure, we might be a little biased since it is where many of us live and, you know, work. But seriously, what’s not love? Just take a look at these 25 Instagrams from AFAR staff and see why the Bay Area is one the best places around.
Photo by Samantha Juda
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy