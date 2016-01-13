Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>History + Culture

17 Vintage Postcards From Across the United States

By Maggie Fuller

01.13.16

share this article
flipboard
Postcard from Kansas city in 1939
Photo by MCAD library/Flickr

Postcard from Kansas city in 1939

Scroll through for a blast from the past

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Here at AFAR, we think there's something bittersweet about receiving a postcard from a friend abroad: sweet because it's nice to be thought of, bitter because well, we wish we were there too. These days, email and Skype make keeping in touch instantaneous, but that just makes opening the mailbox and seeing a postcard from far away that much more special. But they sure knew how to do postcards back in the day: funny, colorful, and always nostalgic. Take a trip across the United States, courtesy of the golden age of the postcard.

1. New York, New York

The Brooklyn Bridge was just as stately and iconic in 1909 as it is today
Photo by Richard/Flickr
The Brooklyn Bridge was just as stately and iconic in 1909 as it is today

2. New York, New York

There’s a little of that ‘Meet the Jetsons’ vibe about the Phillippines platform at the 1964 World’s Fair
Photo by Joe Haupt/Flickr
There’s a little of that ‘Meet the Jetsons’ vibe about the Phillippines platform at the 1964 World’s Fair

3. Atlantic City, New Jersey

From the days when long pants and skirts were all the rage on New Jersey's beaches, c. 1910
Photo by Richard/Flickr
From the days when long pants and skirts were all the rage on New Jersey's beaches, c. 1910

4. Washington D.C.

The Capitol Building, 1909
Photo by Richard/Flickr
The Capitol Building, 1909

5. Catskill, New York

A classic pun from the Catskill mountians, date unknown
Photo by George Pankewytch/Flickr
A classic pun from the Catskill mountians, date unknown

6. Miami, Florida

Miami, c. 1940—you can almost smell the sea breeze.
Photo by Joe Haupt/Flickr
Miami, c. 1940—you can almost smell the sea breeze.

7. New Orleans, Lousianna

Bourbon Street in the 1970s was a must-stop on the cross-country road trip. It still is!
Photo by Christopher Paquette/Flickr
Bourbon Street in the 1970s was a must-stop on the cross-country road trip. It still is!

8. Mona Lake, Muskegon, Michigan

Postcard from Mona Lake in 1913. The back of the postcard discusses heavy snowfall, which makes the front seem a little misleading.
Photo by Brandon Bartoszek/Flickr
Postcard from Mona Lake in 1913. The back of the postcard discusses heavy snowfall, which makes the front seem a little misleading.

9. Ann Arbor, Michigan

A noteworthy moment in 1913.
Photo by SquirrelAnnArbor/Flickr
A noteworthy moment in 1913.

10. Taos, New Mexico

Gotta love a classic in-letter picture postcard from 1936.
Photo by miheco/Flickr
Gotta love a classic in-letter picture postcard from 1936.

11. Los Angeles, California

Sunny Los Angeles in 1938.
Photo by Ed Bierman/Flickr
Sunny Los Angeles in 1938.

12. YosemiteCalifornia

The grandeur of Yosemite Valley, date unknown.
Photo by Malina Jones/Flickr
The grandeur of Yosemite Valley, date unknown.

13. Salt Lake City, Utah

Heads of the Morman Church in 1915.
Photo by Richard/Flickr
Heads of the Morman Church in 1915.

14. San Francisco, California

The new Cliff House when horse-drawn buggies were still the main mode of transportation, c. 1910
Photo by Malina Jones/Flickr
The new Cliff House when horse-drawn buggies were still the main mode of transportation, c. 1910

15. Woodland Park, Seattle, Washington

Through the Washington redwoods in 1910.
Photo by Seattle Municipal Archives/Flickr
Through the Washington redwoods in 1910.

16. Alaska

Moose on the loose in the 1930s.
Photo by simpleinsomnia/Flickr
Moose on the loose in the 1930s.
 

>>Next: What It's Actually Like to Road Trip Across Australia

popular stories

  1. Signature Cocktails From Around the World That You Should Definitely Try at Home

    Food + Drink

  2. When in Quarantine, Do As the Italians Do

    Tips + News

  3. Airlines Told They Must Issue Refunds for Coronavirus Cancellations

    Tips + News

more from afar

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

Museums + Galleries

26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love

26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love

Books

13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now

13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now

Art + Culture

The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List

The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List