17 Vintage Postcards From Across the United States

Here at AFAR, we think there's something bittersweet about receiving a postcard from a friend abroad: sweet because it's nice to be thought of, bitter because well, we wish we were there too. These days, email and Skype make keeping in touch instantaneous, but that just makes opening the mailbox and seeing a postcard from far away that much more special. But they sure knew how to do postcards back in the day: funny, colorful, and always nostalgic. Take a trip across the United States, courtesy of the golden age of the postcard.

1. New York, New York

Photo by Richard/Flickr The Brooklyn Bridge was just as stately and iconic in 1909 as it is today

2. New York, New York

3. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Photo by Richard/Flickr From the days when long pants and skirts were all the rage on New Jersey's beaches, c. 1910

4. Washington D.C.

5. Catskill, New York

6. Miami, Florida

7. New Orleans, Lousianna

8. Mona Lake, Muskegon, Michigan

Photo by Brandon Bartoszek/Flickr Postcard from Mona Lake in 1913. The back of the postcard discusses heavy snowfall, which makes the front seem a little misleading.

9. Ann Arbor, Michigan

10. Taos, New Mexico

11. Los Angeles, California

12. Yosemite, California

13. Salt Lake City, Utah

14. San Francisco, California

15. Woodland Park, Seattle, Washington

16. Alaska

