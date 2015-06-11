17 Travel Quotes Reinvented for the Modern Age

Travel quotes are inspirational, humorous, perceptive, sometimes sad—but rarely, it seems, updated. Which is a shame, given how quickly travel is changing.

For today’s traveler, smartphones are ubiquitous, selfie sticks have replaced walking sticks, books are kindling as much as they are guides, and the only thing that’s ever lost is your Wi-Fi signal.

Here are 17 travel quotes that we’ve tweaked a little to make more appropriate for the modern world (and if you aren’t sure what the original travel quote was, click the link):

1. “The world is a #longread, and those who do not travel need only log on to the internet.” – St. Augustine

2. “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single tweet.” – Lao Tzu

3. “Take only selfies, leave only ‘Likes’” – Unknown

4. “Not all those who wander have lost their iPhone.” – J. R. R. Tolkien

5. “One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of Instagramming things.” – Henry Miller

6. “When preparing to travel, lay out all your clothes and all your money. Then take half the clothes and twice the power cords.” – Susan Heller

7. “A journey is best measured in Friend Requests, rather than miles.” – Tim Cahill

8. “To travel is to discover that everyone on TripAdvisor is wrong about other countries.” – Aldous Huxley

9. “It is solved by Uber.” – Diogenes of Sinope

10. “I haven’t been everywhere, but I’ve pinned it.” – Susan Sontag

11. “He who does not travel does not know the value of free Wi-Fi.” – Moorish proverb

12. “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and mobile data allowances.” – Mark Twain

13. “Travel is glamorous only if you use the right filter.” – Paul Theroux

14. “Do not follow where Google may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail of cookies.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

15. “A traveler without GoPro is a bird without wings.” – Moslih Eddin Saadi

16. “The traveler sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see, but they both check in to the same place.” – G. K. Chesterton

17. “You’ll never guess what I’m doing here!” – Arthur Rimbaud, updating his Facebook from Ethiopia

What are your favorite travel quotes, and how would you update them for the modern age?