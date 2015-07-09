16 Incredible Vintage Photos of London

Known for intelligent-sounding accents, an adorable royal family (we’re looking at you, George and Charlotte), fish and chips, Harry Potter, and a culture that’s stood the test of time, London is a rightfully proud city. It goes without saying that it’s cool to be British. The only thing cooler? The nostalgia of 20th-century London. Here, 20 vintage London photos that capture those special moments from the past.

Header photo of the remodeled Parliament Square, mid 1950s, courtesy Leonard Bentley/Flickr. All other photos also from Flickr courtesy Leonard Bentley unless otherwise noted.

Tea and hats in the garden. Kew Gardens Pavilion, circa 1929. Photo courtesy James Morley/Flickr.

Feeding the birds in Trafalgar Square, circa 1950.

Working hard or hardly working in the River Thames near Lambeth Bridge, circa 1930.

“Step lively!” A London police constable directs traffic in front of St. Paul’s Cathedral, circa late 1960s.

Ride on! The 1967 London Six, a six-day cycle race at Earl’s Court. Photo courtesy Brian Townsley/Flickr.

Before the Beatles, there were the officers of Marlborough Road. Photo circa 1935.

Some fresh air for tuberculosis patients at St. Thomas’ Hospital, circa 1935.

The art of flirting. June 1929, Charing Cross Post Office.

Ludgate Circus, circa 1928. Notice the police constable operating the traffic lights.

Trams on Westminster Bridge and St. Thomas’ Hospital in the background, circa 1950.

Into Hyde Park on horseback, circa mid 1950s.

Boat tour on the Thames, 1938, and Tower Bridge looking good in black and white. Photo courtesy Richard/Flickr.

Trafalgar Square, 1950. The lion’s front paws were removed for repair after being damaged in 1941 by a bomb.

“All aboard!”—horse-drawn tram and the Tulse Hill Hotel.

Parliament Square circa 1926. So much space to walk around!

For more vintage photo swoon see 13 Stunning Vintage Photos of Paris and 15 Gorgeous Old Photos of Archaeological Sites.