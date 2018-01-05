15 Hotels to Travel for in 2018

Photo by Sandy Noto
Jan 5, 2018
From the January/February 2018 issue
Courtesy of Adare Manor
Take your afternoon tea in the Gallery at Adare Manor, which was inspired by the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles.
These lodgings will give you a reason to book a room this upcoming year—and maybe a few plane tickets.
Whether you’re sightseeing in Shanghai or getting to know the Bahamas better, you’re going to need a place to stay. Why not check out one of these 15 new and noteworthy hotels that we’re pumped to pack our bags for this next year?
Sip champagne in the salon where Marie Antoinette took piano lessons or stroll directly onto the Place de la Concorde at this 18th-century hotel, meticulously restored by the team at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Open now, from $1,150.
Look beyond the grassy plains of the Serengeti, and venture south to this new eight-tent Asilia encampment in the Selous Game Reserve. Nearby lakes and rivers attract a vast diversity of wildlife—from hippos to wild hunting dogs. Open now, from $700.
This property’s original owner, the second Earl of Dunraven, had a motto: quae sursum volo videre (What is heavenly I would see). The five-star hotel has recently reopened firmly committed to that motto, unveiling a new movie theater, a ballroom, a pool, an entire wing of new bedrooms, and a redesigned golf course. Open now, from $384.
With its distinctive commitment to place, ACE takes on the Windy City. Eat at the lobby-level restaurant City Mouse, or sip a Sherry Colada at the rooftop bar Waydown, named after a song by Illinois native John Prine. Open now, from $160.
The d’Amore family has owned this castle since its construction in the 17th century. Today it’s a newly renovated boutique hotel with a culinary school and a contemporary art museum. Open now, from $390.
Tucked away in the northernmost part of the Maluku Archipelago among palm-lined beaches and crystalline waters is a resort dedicated to sustainably and conscientiously blending into the island community. Snorkel, surf, or strike a yoga pose in this remote paradise. Open now, from $220.
Help feed the green sea turtles at the animal sanctuary, take in one of the largest collections of local art in the Bahamas, and choose to sleep at the Grand Hyatt, the SLS, or (by spring) the Rosewood—all at one resort. Select properties open now, from $275.
A private guide and a four-wheel-drive vehicle come with the room at Awasi’s new 14-villa lodge, so you can experience the world’s largest waterfalls at your own pace. Opening February 5 from $1,520 per person, two-night minimum.
Kayak through mangroves, dive amid the coral reef, or relax in your villa, with design inspired by indigenous Jarawa huts and offering modern amenities, including butler service. Opening March 2018; rates not yet available.
The mountain west meets exposed Brooklyn brick at this boutique hotel in the River North Art District. Famed New York City cocktail bar Death & Co will launch its first outpost in the lobby. Anticipated opening in March 2018, from $209.
The only resort on this secluded coral island features a private pool for every room, an interactive educational center that teaches guests about local flora and fauna, and a sanctuary for Aldabra giant tortoises, which are endemic to the island. Opening March 1, 2018. From $850.
The hotel group behind the Upper House in Hong Kong extends its reach to the heart of Shanghai’s bustling commercial district with the opening of The Middle House, where Italian designer Piero Lissoni blends minimalism and traditional Chinese craftsmanship. Opening spring 2018, rates unavailable.
The promise of puffins, towering waterfalls, and a glimpse of the northern lights all entice you to Iceland—and now, so will The Retreat. The 62-suite hotel, with a restaurant and private pools, will be the only luxury lodgings located at the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa southwest of Reykjavík. Opening April 2018, from $1,766.
Cross the kingdom and stay at five luxury lodges. Each is designed to highlight the local landscape: one incorprates its surrounding forest; another reuses the site’s stone ruins. Anticipated opening of three lodges in August 2018, from $1,200.
Proud Detroit-based companies Shinola (maker of upscale watches, bikes, and other luxury products) and Bedrock (a real estate firm focusing on urban renewal) join forces to open this boutique hotel, adding 130 rooms and 16,000 square feet of food, beverage, and retail space to the Motor City’s revitalization. Anticipated opening fall 2018.
