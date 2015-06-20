15 Gorgeous Old Photos of Archaeological Sites



Luxor Temple, Egypt, circa 1858

—Francis Frith [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

I remember the first time I saw the Pyramids of Giza. Looming out from the desert on the outskirts of Cairo, they felt like a monumental buffer against the spreading cacophony of the Egyptian capital. It was equally mind-blowing, though in a different way, to see pictures of how they looked before the encroachment of the modern world.

And that’s what I find so romantic and humbling about these old archaeological sites: They stand in mute testament to an older time, while anchoring the present and (if I’m feeling particularly gushy) pointing towards the future. Which is another way of saying that they afford us some much-needed perspective on the nature of change and continuity.

In that spirit, we’ve dug up some old photos (and other pictures) of archaeological sites around the world, so you can see how they used to look. Enjoy!



Temple Complex at Karnak, Egypt, 1914

—Cornell University Library – originally posted to Flickr as Temple Complex at Karnak. Licensed under CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Machu Picchu, Peru, 1912

—Hiram Bingham III [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



The Petra Siq, Jordan, 1947

—Michael Quentin Morton [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons



The Great Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, 1871

—M. Delie & E. Bechard [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



The Parthenon, Greece, 1839

—Gaspard-Pierre-Gustave Joly de Lotbinière [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Philae Temple, Egypt, 1908

—William Henry Goodyear [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Moai, Easter Island, 1775

—William Hodges [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Chichen Itza, Mexico, 1892

—Teobert Maler [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



The Colosseum, Italy, 1944

—Tanner (Capt), War Office official photographer [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Baalbek, Lebanon, 1891

—Author unknown [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Stonehenge, England, circa 1885

—Author unknown [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Angkor Wat, Cambodia, circa 1860

—Henri Mouhot [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Roman Forum, Italy, 1742

—Web Gallery of Art [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons



Teotihuacan, Mexico, 1853

—Author unknown [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons