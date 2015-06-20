Home>Travel inspiration

15 Gorgeous Old Photos of Archaeological Sites

By AFAR Traveler

Jun 20, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard


Luxor Temple, Egypt, circa 1858
Francis Frith [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

I remember the first time I saw the Pyramids of Giza. Looming out from the desert on the outskirts of Cairo, they felt like a monumental buffer against the spreading cacophony of the Egyptian capital. It was equally mind-blowing, though in a different way, to see pictures of how they looked before the encroachment of the modern world.

And that’s what I find so romantic and humbling about these old archaeological sites: They stand in mute testament to an older time, while anchoring the present and (if I’m feeling particularly gushy) pointing towards the future. Which is another way of saying that they afford us some much-needed perspective on the nature of change and continuity.

In that spirit, we’ve dug up some old photos (and other pictures) of archaeological sites around the world, so you can see how they used to look. Enjoy!

Karnak Temple
Temple Complex at Karnak, Egypt, 1914
Cornell University Library – originally posted to Flickr as Temple Complex at Karnak. Licensed under CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Machu Picchu
Machu Picchu, Peru, 1912
Hiram Bingham III [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Petra
 The Petra Siq, Jordan, 1947
Michael Quentin Morton [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Pyramids of Giza
The Great Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, 1871
M. Delie & E. Bechard [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Parthenon
The Parthenon, Greece, 1839
Gaspard-Pierre-Gustave Joly de Lotbinière [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Philae
Philae Temple, Egypt, 1908
William Henry Goodyear [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Easter Island
Moai, Easter Island, 1775
William Hodges [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Chichen Itza
Chichen Itza, Mexico, 1892
Teobert Maler [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons 

Colosseum
The Colosseum, Italy, 1944
Tanner (Capt), War Office official photographer [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Baalbeck
Baalbek, Lebanon, 1891
Author unknown [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons 

Stonehenge
Stonehenge, England, circa 1885
Author unknown [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Angkor Wat
Angkor Wat, Cambodia, circa 1860
Henri Mouhot [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons 

Roman Forum
Roman Forum, Italy, 1742
Web Gallery of Art [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Teotihuacan
 Teotihuacan, Mexico, 1853
Author unknown [Public Domain], via Wikimedia Commons

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories