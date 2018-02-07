14 Sweet Valentine’s Day Deals—That You Can Still Book

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner—and if you haven’t planned your big date yet, there are still plenty of incredible travel packages available for a last-minute romantic getaway. From a diamond-infused spa treatment in Japan to a private yacht cruise in the Caribbean, these dreamy deals are sure to show the love.

Note: Availability and pricing were accurate at the time of publishing.

Paris Perfect

It may be cliché, but there’s a reason Paris is known to make sparks fly. Book a luxury Paris Perfect apartment with spot-on views of the twinkling Eiffel Tower, or opt for its “Parisian Romance” package, which includes round-trip airport transfers and a grocery delivery service—so your room will be stocked with fresh baguettes, cheese, and fruit, as well as a bottle of French champagne, chocolates, and macaroons. You’ll also embark on an evening dinner cruise along the Seine and a private chauffeur city tour in a classic Citroën 2CV car. The Paris Perfect specialists can also arrange cooking classes, in-room dinner with a personal chef, and reservations at the top restaurants in the city. Rates start at €430 (about US$530) per person. Accommodation and airfare are not included.

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Leave it to the Four Seasons to plan the most extravagant Valentine’s Day experience in the Big Apple. As part of the hotel’s Month of Love, guests at the downtown property will receive two nights in a suite, a 30-minute sunset helicopter ride over Manhattan (with champagne, chocolates, and an aerial photographer, of course), up to $400 in dinner credit at CUT by Wolfgang Puck, a 50-minute couples warm rose quartz massage, and a personal two-hour photo shoot around some of New York’s most iconic sites. Rates start at $3,950; valid for stays between February 1-28.

Sunsail

Ever wanted to cruise the seas aboard a private yacht? Well, here’s your chance. Sunsail is offering 15 percent off (or 20 percent off for loyalty members) its sailing journeys around the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, St. Martin, and Tahiti. Just imagine you and your loved one strolling hand-in-hand along secluded beaches, snorkeling colorful reefs, and hiking around the lush tropical islands. Rates vary depending on location and yacht charter.

Lungarno Collection, Florence

Owned by fashion’s iconic Ferragamo family, the Lungarno Collection has some of the most elegant boutique hotels in Florence. Its newly renovated flagship property, the Hotel Lungarno, is home to a private 20th-century art collection with more than 450 works from the likes of Picasso, Bueno, and Cocteau. Book the three-night romance package at any of the brand’s four stylish hotels—including sister outposts Gallery Hotel Art, Continentale, and Portrait Firenze—and you’ll get daily breakfast, wine and flowers upon arrival, a €100 dining credit, free entry to the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum, and a tour of the Arno River on a traditional Renaioli boat. Rates start at €376 (about US$465) per night over Valentine’s Day.

Las Alcobas, Napa Valley

This brand new resort has taken Napa Valley by storm. Set in a renovated 1907 farmhouse, the design-forward Las Alcobas is surrounded by vines from the Beringer estate, one of Napa Valley’s oldest and most renowned wineries. Along with a stay here—in a Yabu Pushelberg–designed room with vineyard views, no less—you’ll receive a $450 credit at the Atrio spa and a $250 dinner credit at Acacia House, helmed by Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino. Rates start at $1,130 per night.

The Villas at AYANA Resort, Bali

For an over-the-top Valentine’s Day vacation, look no further than The Villas at AYANA Resort, Bali. The swoon-worthy 225-acre oceanfront property is offering a “Bali Romance” hotel package, which features a traditional Balinese flower petal bath for two, a couples thalassotherapy treatment in the Aquatonic Pool, access to the tennis court and golf course, daily breakfast, and airport transfers. That’s not to mention the gorgeous cliffside villas, with private plunge pools and 24-hour butler service. Rates start at $1,036 per night over Valentine’s Day.

Palé Hall, Wales

This Victorian mansion and 1800s country estate is fit for royalty. In fact, it has even hosted Queen Victoria and Winston Churchill. Opt for the Valentine’s Day package, which includes daily breakfast, a glass of madeira wine upon arrival, chocolates, a dozen red roses, a bottle of MC Blanc de Blanc NV, and dinner à deux at the hotel’s award-winning restaurant. Splurge on the special eight-course tasting menu for rosé champagne and dishes such as seared scallops, tempura broccoli, roast squab, and venison loin—all courtesy of Michelin-starred chef Michael Caines. If you choose the tasting menu instead of eating à la carte, you’ll receive a complimentary room upgrade. Dinner costs £99 (about US$138) per person. The dinner and room package is available for stays between February 11-18; prices vary.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

This Miami resort knows how to pamper its guests. Check in and immediately make a beeline for the 70,000-square-foot spa, the largest in South Florida. Here, you can bliss out with the chocolate, champagne, and a caviar couple’s treatment—the five-hour session comes with massages, facials, mani-pedis, plus a 45-minute rhassoul treatment: a couple’s shower, aromatic salt scrub exfoliation, and mud bath. The afternoon is then topped off with champagne, caviar, and chocolate-covered strawberries. Rate is $1,350 per couple.

Corinthia Hotels