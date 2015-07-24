14 Snapshots of Vintage India

By Diana Smith and Sarah Purkrabek
Indian culture is full of life and color—with or without color photography. These beautiful black-and-white shots of people and places in 20th-century India show the stunning architecture, local customs, diverse attire, and varying moods of the country just as well as their later, in-color counterparts. Here, 14 moments from vintage India captured on camera.
Above: Annual prayer at Jama Masjid in Delhi, circa 1902–1910, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.Hyderabad, 1892. Photo by Lala Deen Dayal/Wikimedia Commons.
Sadhus, circa 1900. Photo public domain courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.Wikimedia Commons. MagentaGreen/Wikimedia Commons. Rodney Stich/Wikimedia Commons. Okinawa Soba (Rob)/Flickr. Mumbai, circa 1920. Photo public domain courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Snake charmers in Delhi, 1903. Photo by Underwood and Underwood/Wikimedia Commons.Mennonite Church USA Archives/Wikimedia Commons. Wikimeda Commons. Mennonite Church USA Archives/Wikimedia Commons. New Delhi, 1950. Photo public domain courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. Wikimedia Commons.
